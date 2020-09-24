What’s happening in the arts world

BONNAROO VIRTUAL ROO-ALITY The Tennessee rock carnival goes digital with “Virtual Roo-ality,” three nights of classic sets from the vaults (Nile Rodgers & Chic, Run the Jewels, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit are some standouts) mixed in with newly recorded miniature sets, interviews, and more. Sept. 24-26, www.bonnaroo.com





POP MONTREAL This long-running pop festival, rooted in the adventurous Montreal music scene, is trying out a hybrid model this year; some shows are online only, and some take place at small venues with limited capacity, but for all of us who don’t already have tickets (that’s probably 99.999 percent of the people reading this), everything will be made available online. Sept. 24-27, www.popmontreal.com/en/

ZOË MADONNA





Classical

POP-UP VIVALDI Boston Baroque concertmaster Christina Day Martinson will take on the composer’s ever-popular “Four Seasons,” though the concertos may not sound quite like you’re used to hearing them. The socially distanced ensemble will use a reduced orchestration that features one musician per part, shifting the entire affair much closer to chamber music. Sept. 26, 7 p.m., baroque.boston

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

FIRE FLOWERS AND A TIME MACHINE (FLORES DE FUEGO Y UNA MÁQUINA DEL TIEMPO) Fifteen performance artists will explore questions of immigration, ancestral inheritance, and the current moment in this bilingual production as they take audiences on what is described as “a time-traveling journey through space and time to meet ancestors from long ago.” A collaboration between the Wilbury Theatre Group and WaterFire Providence, “Fire Flowers and a Time Machine” is directed by Shey Rivera Ríos. Oct. 1-17. Outdoors at WaterFire Arts Center, Providence. $20. www.thewilburygroup.org/fire-flowers





THE USUAL UNUSUAL The final episode having dropped, the audio performance of MJ Halberstadt’s play can now be binged in its entirety. Featuring Will McGarrahan, Debra Wise, and Eddie Shields, and directed by Megan Sandberg-Zakian, “The Usual Unusual” chronicles the fallout when the owner of the last LGBTQ+ bookstore in Boston decides to retire, igniting generational disputes about the future of the store. Originally commissioned by SpeakEasy Stage Company, “The Usual Unusual” is part of SpeakEasy’s Boston Project Podcast, a digital adaptation of the company’s initiative to foster the creation of new plays set in the Boston area. www.speakeasystage.com/boston-project-podcast

DON AUCOIN





Dance

TINY & SHORT: MICRO PERFORMANCES This live outdoor project makes the case for “less is more” as a variety of performers explore restricted confines of space and time. Curated by dancer-performance artist Jimena Bermejo, the show features movement, music, comedy, and spoken word performers investigating the freedom in limitations, which include one-minute solos, group works of eight minutes or less, and pieces confined to a 4-by-4-foot stage. If you miss these live shows, plan to catch up with the video airings at the end of Starlight Square’s live season. Sept. 25-27, 7:30 p.m. Starlight Square, Cambridge. www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

BOSTON’S APOLLO In 1916, John Singer Sargent, Boston’s preeminent portrait painter, met Thomas Eugene McKeller, a Black elevator operator at the Hotel Vendome. Sargent asked McKeller to model for a variety of figures in his paintings, but none more prominent than the series of murals Sargent made for the MFA’s grand staircase and rotunda. McKeller’s frame became the template for an array of white gods and goddesses, his person subsumed by myth. This show supplants that myth to tell the story of McKeller’s reality as a Black man left faceless despite his body being enshrined for the city’s elite. Through Oct. 12. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

BLANE DE ST. CROIX: HOW TO MOVE A LANDSCAPE Leave it to Mass MoCA to make the most of its downtime. The mega-museum reopened July 11 with a football field-size mass of sub-arctic permafrost wedged precariously into one of the main galleries. It’s De St. Croix’s mournful lament for a warming world. (And it’s made of bone-dry foam and other recycled synthetics, so leave your wellies at home.) As significant as the scale might be, the work is dwarfed by the issue it represents: disappearing sub-arctic communities and ecosystems that relied on the frozen tundra for millennia, and their struggle with what happens now. (Hint: Nothing good.) Through September 2021. Massachusettts Museum of Contemporary Art, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams. 413-662-2111, www.massmoca.org

MURRAY WHYTE





JOHN O’REILLY & JAMES TELLIN: RECENT WORK (2018-2020) O’Reilly and Tellin met at the Art Institute of Chicago in 1954 and have been a couple ever since. O’Reilly, now 90, who is best known for his aching photomontages about art, creativity, and sexuality, here combines drawing and collage. Tellin, 89, exhibits sculptures imbued with memories and emboldened with color. Through Oct. 20. Howard Yezerski Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-262-0550, www.howardyezerski.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

BACK TO LAUGHS Kristin Seltman and Rebecca Kaplan host this virtual show featuring Myq Kaplan (he started out in Boston and has a critically lauded new album, “A.K.A.”), Vannessa Jackson, Maximilian Spinelli, Usama Siddiquee, Carmen Lagala, and Leighann Lord. Donations benefit the Camp Brooklyn Fund. Sept. 25, 8 p.m. Free (donations requested). www.eventbrite.com





KO COMEDY Sammy Obeid hosts two virtual shows with strong and diverse lineups this weekend. Friday night, it’s Maz Jobrani, Baron Vaughn, Laurie Kilmartin, Matthew Broussard, and Jenny Yang. Saturday, it’s Eddie Pepitone, Helen Hong, Guy Branum, Francesca Fiorentini, Joey Bragg, and Gina Brillon. Sept. 25-26, 10 p.m. Free. www.kocomedy.com





CHRISTINE HURLEY Giggles has brought back a lot of familiar faces for its in-person tent shows. This weekend, club favorite Hurley offers her irascible insights into family life, and maybe even a diet tip or two (you can mix SlimFast and vodka and no one at the bus stop will smell it on your breath). With Dave Russo and Greg Howell. Sept. 25-27, 8:30 p.m. $25 (available in tables of four, six, and 10). Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway (Route 1), Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com/giggles-events

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

PIZZA PICNIC Pack up the car this weekend and head over to Appleton Farms in Hamilton for some freshly baked pizza pies. Open on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for limited hours, the small kitchen pumps out five different types of pie, ranging from the typical cheese, to a pumpkin spice “sweet-za.” Masks are required, as is social distancing when picnicking out in the fields. Sept. 25, 3 p.m.-6 p.m.; Sept. 26, noon-6 p.m.; Sept. 27 noon-4 p.m. $8-$15. www.thetrustees.org

JACK-O-LANTERN DRIVE THRU Halloween is coming early to Providence, at the Roger Williams Park Zoo. Starting Oct. 1, visitors can view thousands of intricately carved pumpkins from the safety of their cars as part of the zoo’s Jack-o-Lantern Spectacular. The drive lasts around a half-hour, and it’s recommended that you arrive 15 minutes before your time slot. Tickets must be reserved online for specific time slots. Oct. 1-Nov. 1, 6:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m., nightly. $50 per vehicle. www.rwpzoo.org/

JAKOB MENENDEZ