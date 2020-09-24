CEO of GBH to return to PBS board

Jon Abbott, chief executive of Boston public broadcaster GBH, is returning to the Public Broadcasting Service’s board of directors after five years away. Abbott is one of four top station executives to be elected or reelected to the 27-member board for three-year terms. PBS member stations elect the station executives who serve on the board, known in PBS parlance as “professional directors.” Abbott, who has run GBH since 2007, previously served on the board of Virginia-based PBS from 2009 until 2015. — JON CHESTO

SOCIAL MEDIA

YouTube to address misinformation about mail-in voting

No issue this election season is generating more misinformation online than voting by mail, even though some of the major tech platforms have made combating false information about voting a top priority. On Thursday, YouTube is taking another crack at it. The site will add text under videos about mail-in voting that directs viewers to authoritative information from the Bipartisan Policy Center. The company has a similar feature on other topics that attract a lot of posts and videos containing false or misleading information, like the coronavirus. Facebook and Twitter introduced voting information hubs this year and have been flagging — and at times removing — misleading posts about the election. President Trump’s trumpeting of inaccurate information about voting by mail has magnified the issue on social media. — NEW YORK TIMES

SPORTS BETTING

Penn National Gaming to sell millions of shares of stock

Penn National Gaming Inc. is taking advantage of its nearly three-fold surge this year, helped by its minority interest in Barstool Sports, to sell 14 million shares of its stock. The company Thursday announced the offering, underwitten by Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, and JPMorgan. Penn’s shares traded to a record high Tuesday after analysts at Morgan Stanley said its Barstool Sportsbook betting app reached 21,000 downloads per day in its first weekend, breaking records set by competitors DraftKings Inc. and Flutter Entertainment Plc’s FanDuel. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SEA TRANSPORT

Unilever, Procter & Gamble want action on seafarers stuck on ships

Unilever and Procter & Gamble are among consumer companies urging world leaders to resolve the plight of more than 300,000 seafarers stuck on commercial vessels, where forced labor and deteriorating working conditions threaten to disrupt the global supply chain. Chief executives of household consumer brands, from retailer Carrefour to food manufacturer Mondelez International Inc. and beverage maker Heineken, have signed an open letter calling for measures to allow more crew changes at ports, ensure the safety of overworked seafarers, and make sure supply chains don’t use forced labor. The letter sent Wednesday to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is the latest call to address a growing humanitarian crisis at sea brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic as cautious governments restrict access to borders. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

MORTGAGES

Rates rise slightly

Average rates on long-term mortgages rose slightly this week but remain at historically low levels. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year home loan edged up to 2.90 percent from 2.87 percent last week. One year ago, the rate averaged 3.64 percent. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage also rose, to 2.40 percent from 2.35 percent last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

RETAIL

Neiman Marcus cutting store staffs as it emerges from bankruptcy

Neiman Marcus is reducing the size of its store workforce as part of a reassessment of its business as it emerges from bankruptcy. The department store said it began laying off some store workers on Wednesday after a reorganization of staff at its Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman locations. The company declined to disclose how many employees would be affected by the cuts. Some new positions will be added for customer service and personal styling. Neiman Marcus has been closing stores throughout the year, including the New York flagship location it opened in 2019. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RETAIL

Target to shift holiday workers to handling online orders

Target will rethink its holiday staffing plans this year with a focus on using its nearly 1,900 stores to fulfill online orders, a sign of the times as customers increasingly turn to e-commerce during the pandemic. That’s quite a departure for a retailer that has tried to ramp up holiday spirit in recent years, with added in-store decorations and expanded toy departments. With COVID-19 still affecting the United States, the chain is anticipating a significant shift in shopping patterns this year as many customers buy online rather than crowd into stores. Target, which plans to hire about the same number of seasonal workers as last year’s 130,000, will double the workforce that prepares Web purchases picked up at the store. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook to launch oversight board in October

Facebook’s long-awaited oversight board that will act as a referee on whether specific content is allowed on the tech giant’s platforms is set to launch in October. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said two years ago that he was setting up the quasi-independent board, following intense criticism that the company wasn’t moving fast enough to remove misinformation, hate speech, and malign influence campaigns. The board is intended to rule on thorny content issues, such as when Facebook or Instagram posts constitute hate speech. The board was initially expected to start operating in early 2020 but the launch was delayed. The board’s 20 members are a multinational group that includes legal scholars, human rights experts and journalists. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MOTORCYCLES

Harley-Davidson latest US company to pull out of India

Harley-Davidson is pulling out of India, another major setback to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to lure or retain foreign manufacturers in the midst of the nation’s worst economic downturn in decades. The motorcycle manufacturer will discontinue sales and manufacturing operations in India as part of broader additional cutbacks announced to employees Thursday, according to a regulatory filing. Harley’s decision comes weeks after Toyota said it won’t expand further in India due to the country’s high tax regime. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Former Volkswagen CEO to face trial in diesel emissions scandal

A German court has ruled that former Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn must face trial on a second set of charges in the company’s diesel emissions scandal, these ones related to alleged market manipulation. Thursday’s announcement by the Braunschweig state court followed a decision earlier this month that he must stand trial on fraud charges. Winterkorn resigned from Volkswagen days after the Environmental Protection Agency announced a notice of said that the company had for years been using software that recognized when vehicles were on test stands and turned emission controls on, then turned the emission controls off during normal driving. — ASSOCIATED PRESS