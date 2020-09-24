Columbia Gas parent company commits $10 million to Merrimack Valley nonprofits

Since 2018, NiSource has been dealing with fallout from its role in the Merrimack Valley gas explosions, which killed one person, injured more than 20 people, and damaged more than 100 buildings. The utility company in June agreed to pay a $53 million fine for violating pipeline safety rules, and in July the company put down another $56 million to resolve investigations by state regulators.

The philanthropic arm of Indiana-based NiSource Inc. — the parent company of Columbia Gas of Massachusetts —announced Thursday that it would commit $10 million to support nonprofits in Andover, Lawrence, and North Andover.

Advertisement

“Ever since the tragic events of September 2018, NiSource has remained committed to supporting the affected communities in their efforts to emerge stronger than before," said Joe Hamrock, chief executive and president of NiSource, in a press release. “Partnering with local leaders to establish this initiative for the Merrimack Valley is a way for us to continue to do so.”

Earlier this year, the company announced that Eversource would acquire the assets of Columbia Gas in Massachusetts, but NiSource said it would continue to support the Merrimack Valley fund after the transaction closes.

The funds will be distributed over five years, with grants ranging from $25,000 to $200,000. Groups with a focus on basic needs assistance, economic and workforce development, safety, STEM education, and the environment can apply.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.