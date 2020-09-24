Google services go down in some parts of US

OAKLAND, Calif. — Google users experienced a widespread service disruption Thursday evening, including the company’s email, YouTube and Google documents services.

The outages seemed to be focused around the eastern coast of the United States, according to Downdetector, a website that tracks internet disruptions. The Downdetector heat maps for Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and other Google services showed a significant number of people having trouble accessing those websites.

In addition, the outages seemed to affect corporate customers of Google’s cloud computing service.