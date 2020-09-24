Neiman Marcus reduces store workers amid review of business

(Bloomberg) -- Neiman Marcus is reducing the size of its store workforce as part of a reassessment of its business as it emerges from bankruptcy.

The department store said it began laying off some store workers on Wednesday after a reorganization of staff at its Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman locations.

“We are evaluating every part of our business to ensure that the company is positioned for long-term success,” Neiman Marcus said in a statement. “We plan to separate from selling and non-selling associates.”