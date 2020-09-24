Pimento cheese dogs come to Kendall Square, Sam Adams Boston Tap Room reopens, and more

Gracie’s Ice Cream in Somerville’s Union Square readies itself to open in Kendall Square (399 Binney St. at Cardinal Medeiros Avenue) — complete with a café steered by a Barbara Lynch protégé. Earnest Drinks will sell wine, beer, espresso, spiked milkshakes, and pints of Gracie’s ice cream, says owner Aaron Cohen (Earnest is his son’s middle name). Chef James Lavigne was chef de cuisine at Lynch’s Stir , and he’ll also prepare pimento cheese dogs with Fritos and barbecued pork, ham and butter sandwiches, roasted quail, and Koolickles — pickles cured in Kool-Aid.

Openings: Cambridge boutique hotel 907 Main (907 Main St. at Columbia Street) has opened, along with The Dial restaurant. It has a mid-century modern aesthetic and a globe-trotting menu: noodles in various permutations (paella with angel hair pasta; bucatini); tandoori chicken; Colombian cheese fritters; and a kids' menu.

Aaron Cohen at Gracie's Ice Cream.

Good news: The Massachusetts Conference for Women will donate $250,000 to 50 women-owned restaurants across Massachusetts. Hopefuls can apply through the Massachusetts Restaurant Association until Oct. 22; each restaurant will get $5,000.

“The Massachusetts Conference for Women strives to elevate women in business and all areas of life,” Massachusetts Conference for Women Board president Gloria Larson said in a statement. “Our mission is to promote equality, amplify the voices of women and our allies, and foster community. Helping women-owned restaurants that have been impacted by COVID is directly in line with this mission and our efforts to promote women helping women.”

The virtual 2020 Massachusetts Conference for Women happens on Dec. 10.

Reopenings: Sam Adams Boston Tap Room (60 State St. at Congress Street) has reopened its rooftop patio with new hours: Visit Wednesday through Sunday, and make reservations for parties with three to six people. Seatings last for an hour and 45 minutes maximum, and the tap room’s released a detailed list of rules — so don’t let too much beer make you frisky.

Changes: Newton’s Station Diner is now Jamie’s on Union (70 Union St. at Langley Road) — same ownership by Jamie Kaye, but a slightly different menu and hours. It’s now open Wednesday and Thursday for dinner, with expanded hours Friday through Sunday. On the weekend mornings, there’s an extensive brunch menu; by night, enjoy burgers, fish and chips, steak tips, and entrée salads.

