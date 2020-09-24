What it’s like to visit a spa during a pandemic

Welcome to Spa Life in the age of COVID-19. With so much stress and uncertainty that people are now talking openly about feeling depressed (thank you, Michelle Obama), we’ve never needed the serenity of a spa more. But a visit to a spa is a touchy-feely experience. Does it still make sense in these hands-off times, or — without the touchy feels — is it just a bunch of people wearing robes all day listening to New Age music (which, frankly, we could do at home)? We decided to find out at Miraval Berkshires, a spa that boldly opened in mid-July. Here’s a look at what we discovered as we navigated the cucumber-enhanced waters of spa-dom during COVID.

When we told our friends we were heading to the Berkshires to check out a new spa, we hoped for a “Cool!” or a “Wow!” or, even better, a “Lucky you!” and a whiff of jealousy. What we got: skeptical, scrunched up faces, and a “Why?” and a “Really? A spa ?”

Outdoor, socially distanced yoga.

The lay of the land

Spa devotees know Miraval (slogan: “Life in balance”) for their spas in Tucson, Ariz., and Austin, Texas. Now in Lenox, they’ve taken over the old Cranwell Estate property, and have created a gorgeous, 380-acre spa near neighboring health retreats Canyon Ranch and Kripalu (the latter is closed until 2021.) Much of the place is new, or completely renovated, so we were among the first guests to set foot in the place.

“Our core value is, we take care of people,” says general manager Vic Cappadona. Sounds good, but before committing, we scrutinized Miraval’s pandemic pivots: They’ve moved 30 percent of their programming outdoors. They’re booking 70 rooms out of 100 (“full to COVID capacity,” as Cappadona put it.) Guests can take all of their meals outdoors at Harvest Moon, the spa’s full-service restaurant, or use room service. Participants are required to reserve a space in advance for complimentary activities (60 percent of programming) as well as paid ones (the other 40 percent) to keep a lid on capacity. For Nervous Nellies, they’ve doubled the options for private activities. Fitness classes operate with appropriate distancing. Face coverings are required indoors. The locker rooms, steam room, sauna, spa pool, and solarium are currently closed. (The outdoor pool and an indoor lap pool are open.) Guest room doors are taped shut (the guest breaks the seal) after sanitizing, and housekeeping will not reenter the rooms of guests staying fewer than five days unless service is requested.

The key (non-COVID) things to know: There’s no tipping whatsoever, and it’s a non-digital environment. You agree to leave your devices “cozily tucked away” (their words) in your room. Girding our loins (and clad in our least beat-up yoga pants), we sallied forth into Spa Land.

Facial, nay; pedi, yay

We were sorely tempted by Miraval’s kombucha facial, featuring serums and peptides and a rose quartz massage, especially after seeing a fellow guest glow like JLo after this treatment. Still, we balked. You can’t wear a mask while getting a facial. It is literally an in-your-face experience. So, we opted for a deluxe manuka honey pedicure and basked in the sensation of joyful indulgence. Masked up, we were a leg-length apart from our aesthetician (also masked). All in all, we felt pretty safe — plus, we were the only guests in the spa’s nail salon during our treatment.

The body scrub, reimagined

Who can resist a jasmine-citrus body scrub? It feels like heaven to have someone rub your body with a grainy scrub — the ultimate back scratch — and then apply moisturizing goo. But since the aestheticians wear gloves nowadays, you can’t feel those smooth hands working their magic. And, wearing a face covering yourself, you can’t smell the divinely scented potions, part of the sensory appeal. Our aesthetician might have been applying Valvoline to our limbs for all we knew. Due to COVID-19, there’s no showering between phases of the treatment, either. But in this case, the alternative was delightful: She pressed our flesh with hot, wet towels instead of hustling us into the shower. We think they should keep doing that after the pandemic is over. It feels like a big, hot hug.

Where the action is: outdoors

Planning your spa day around COVID concerns can be tricky. Some studio classes, like yoga, have moved outdoors, with mats spaced apart, while others, like spinning, are held indoors, but with reduced capacity. That said, guests seemed most relaxed (and isn’t that the goal here?) during naturally distanced activities, like guided hikes, kayaking, and paddleboarding. Guests travel off property in Miraval vans, cleaned and sanitized after each trip (the vans, not the guests), with eight or fewer total passengers. We opted for shinrin yoku (forest-bathing) in a nearby nature reserve and were the only participants. Plus, our guide made sure we walked 25 feet apart — for solitude, he said, but we suspect the virus played a part.

Is there enough stuff to do here if you stick to the outdoors? Seems like. We met a couple from Georgia on Day Eight of their stay. They engaged in fresh air activities only and “had an amazing time,” they said. Obviously, activities will change up in wintertime; think snowshoeing and Nordic skiing.

When in doubt, fly like a squirrel or hug a horse

Feel like you’re starring in a remake of “Groundhog Day” at home? Us, too, so we were eager to try something new. The Miraval crew includes farmers, beekeepers, artists, spiritual masters, nutritionists, and yogis, so their programming covers a lot of ground. Currently, options include archery, hatchet throwing, and the longest challenge course in New England. Guests we met — all young-ish, and nearly all New Yorkers — were especially jazzed about challenge course activities like Flying Squirrel and Giant’s Ladder. In the equine area, you can meditate with former (rescued) racehorses, and even use a horse’s body as a canvas for painting. Bet you didn’t do that during quarantine! Their farm and garden activities include something that’s super trendy right now: chicken keeping.

The ‘spirit & soul’ (a.k.a. woo-woo) stuff

Astrology, chakras, awakening your superpowers, and seeking ancient wisdom for empowered living: These add some spiritual spice to a Miraval visit. We couldn’t resist a session called “Chinese Astrology: Relationship Reading.” It was fascinating, but afterward, we realized with horror that we’d spent 50 minutes with a stranger in a small, closed room. If only we’d asked to move the session poolside! We suspect that our spirit guide would have been happy to oblige. The lesson here: If the setting feels too risky, ask if you can tweak it, especially when it’s a private session.

We sprung for “Just Cook for Me,” a four-course chef’s dinner with wine pairings. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Cook for me — or not. A few words about food.

Seeking a spa that serves alcohol and meat? This is your place. “Our food philosophy is rooted in the belief that all choices are healthy and acceptable when made mindfully. Rather than encouraging restrictions and deprivation, we want to help our guests become more conscious of their food and beverage choices,” says senior VP Susan Santiago. Take that, Canyon Ranch!

We were happy to eat every meal in an outdoor courtyard adjacent to Miraval’s Harvest Moon restaurant. They offer table service, not a buffet, and we disagreed about the portions; one of us thought the size was perfect, while the other complained that a steak was the size of a marshmallow. (You’re allowed to order two entrees, we learned.) Overall, the quality was excellent, especially the fish and veg options. Oven-roasted cauliflower with sriracha mayo was such a tasty side dish that we ordered it three times.

Culinary classes like “Appreciating Chocolate,” and “Plant-based BBQ,” were generating buzz, so we sprung for “Just Cook for Me,” a four-course chef’s dinner with wine pairings, “designed for the adventurous foodie.” This one, alas, doesn’t translate well to these COVID-plagued times. Instead of sitting at a long communal table, merrily indulging together, guests sit at round-top tables, spread apart. The chef gave the group the option of all wearing masks, or not, but what difference would it make since masks would be up and down, up and down, anyway? So, we ate, drank, and (masks on) took turns coming up to watch the chef roll quinoa meatballs. But we missed the camaraderie element. This clearly isn’t the experience Miraval had in mind when they conceived a chef’s table event.

Our takeaway (besides a Miraval water bottle): Focusing on the mind, body, and spirit (as opposed to the daily COVID body count) is like a sheepskin blankie for the soul, even if it comes with fewer warm fuzzies than usual. Trying new things in a non-judge-y space is a mood-booster, and proof that something on the planet can improve, even if it’s only your archery skills. Guests and staff at Miraval seem diligent about keeping their distance and wearing masks, even around the pool, upping the comfort quotient. So, if you can finagle a visit, do it. Our advice: Practice mindfulness as you plan your itinerary. And definitely paint a horse.

From $599 per person per night, double occupancy, includes all meals and most activities, including unlimited daily yoga, meditation, and fitness classes. Additional fee for spa treatments, select activities, and private classes. 55 Lee Road, Lenox. 413-881-1234, www.miravalresorts.com

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com