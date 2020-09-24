Wine and yoga on the Vineyard, glamping by the water, and US hostels reopen

True, you can’t jet over to Italy right now for a relaxing and restorative wine-lovers' tour, but you can join the owners of this tour on Martha’s Vineyard for a weekend of organized yoga and wine tasting. Yoga instructor Sarah Sturges and her husband, Stefano Zanoncello, an Italian-born sommelier, planned to offer luxury trips to Zanoncello’s hometown in April through their new company, Sensi e Deleti. Instead, they will offer a sampling of this experience on the Vineyard, Oct. 16-19. Rates start at $1,235, including accommodations at Lambert’s Cove Inn West Tisbury, three dinners and breakfasts, five yoga sessions, and two wine presentations/tastings. 617-290-5605, www.sensiediletti.com/events .

Glamping with water views

Squeeze in a fall glamping adventure before the snow flies at Sandy Pines Campground in Maine. Stay in one of the new units, including a VW bus, a FAN Coach Co. camper, and a vintage Airstream, overlooking a salt marsh in Kennebunkport or in your own tent or RV. Get a 25 percent discount on mid-week, two-night stays through Oct. 9 (use code Fall25). Or celebrate Halloween early with the Spooky Pines and Grande FUNale event Oct. 9-12, with crafting activities for kids, live music, a trick-or-treat fest, a costume contest, and more. Glamping rates for accommodations start at $169. 207-967-2483, sandypinescamping.com.

THERE

Stay in these US hostels

Gone are the days (for now) of staying in a dorm room with a bunch of strangers from around the world. That said, you can still mingle with other travelers from across the country and get out and explore. Hostelling International USA reopened 10 of its 39 US hostels this month — including HI Boston on Stuart Street — and launched its new health and safety program: Let’s Stay Safe, Together. The hostels have reconfigured guest rooms and public spaces to enable social distancing, and implemented temperature checks, enhanced cleaning, and room restrictions — dorm rooms will have reduced occupancy and only be available to individual guests, families, or small groups of people traveling together. For the first time ever, your family or “pandemic pod” can even rent out the entire hostel at California’s HI Point Montara Lighthouse, HI Pigeon Point Lighthouse, and HI Point Reyes — complete with the kitchens and indoor/outdoor public areas. HI USA hostels have also reopened in Santa Monica, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, and San Diego (including the downtown and Point Loma locations). Unfortunately, HI Eastham Hostel on the Cape and numerous other properties closed for good this year. Special rates for HI Boston Hostel start at $42.50 (normally $49) per person, per night. 617-536-9455, www.hiusa.org.

EVERYWHERE

Find your pet with this

Huan’s GPS Smart Tag gives you peace of mind whether your pet is an escape artist at home or gets separated from you on a road-tripping adventure. This small, low-profile GPS device attaches your dog or cat’s collar and comes with a unique tag number. Download the free Huan app, input your pet’s vital info — name, color, breed, and size, along with a photo and any extra remarks — and your home address (kept private) and phone number (in case someone else in the Huan community finds your animal first). Then sync your phone to the Smart Tag via Bluetooth and use the app to find your lost pet, alert you when the pet is detected away from home, and notify your emergency contacts in case of your unexpected absence from home (Home Alone Mode). $30 per Smart Tag, which includes the tracking service. Choose from 12 colors. gethuan.com.

Modern masks with vintage prints

A Boston-based mother-daughter duo has started making face masks that feature 1990s-inspired bandana paisley prints. Lana Irqsusi and her mother, Laila, launched Bandlana this year, a small accessories company through which they create fun and functional masks, shoulder bags, headbands, and pouches — all with colorful paisley prints. Each cotton face mask has three different layers, with the middle layer serving as a filter for extra protection. The machine-washable masks come in two styles — a rectangular-shaped accordion style and a rounded foldable style — and have comfortable elastic straps. Choose from XS (kids) to L/XL. $20-$23 single masks (both styles), and $45 for 2-pack or $75 for 4-pack of rounded style. bandlana.square.site.

