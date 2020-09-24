Behind the Prostate Cancer Foundation

The Prostate Cancer Foundation was created in 1993 by Michael Milken, the financier-turned-philanthropist who was diagnosed with the disease shortly after his release from prison for insider trading. (President Trump pardoned Milken early in 2020, citing in part his work on behalf of prostate cancer research.)

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

Today, the Prostate Cancer Foundation is the world’s leading philanthropic organization dedicated to funding research of the disease, with more than $830 million raised for trials and treatments. And it’s made an enormous difference. Since 1993, PCF has helped bring eight life-saving drugs to market, and the death rate from prostate cancer has been cut by more than 50 percent.

The Prostate Cancer Foundation continues to raise awareness of the disease. PCF has partnered with Major League Baseball and actor/podcaster Dax Shepard, who’s recorded a few playful public service announcements aimed at educating men about the disease. (Shepard’s stepfather, with whom he was extremely close, died of prostate cancer, and Shepard has said his stepfather likely would still be alive if he’d had his PSA checked sooner.)

PCF has a Prostate Cancer Patient Guide with lots of need-to-know information for patients (and their families) who are navigating life with the disease. It includes info for fathers, sons, brothers, and uncles who want to understand how shared genes affect their own short- and long-term risk factors.

Currently, because September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month — and because a good diet lowers the risk of all cancers, including prostate cancer — the PCF is waging the #EatItToBeatIt campaign, challenging men to eat 30 healthy foods in 30 days.



