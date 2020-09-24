fb-pixel
Mr. 80 Percent

Episode 1: Twelve uneasy pieces

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

I’m 48 and married with two young kids. I’m an entertainment writer for The Boston Globe, which means I drink a lot of mediocre chardonnay at parties and track Matt and Ben’s every move. All in all, life’s pretty good. Until it isn’t. According to my primary care doctor, my PSA is high, and a high PSA can mean prostate cancer. Hold on, I think. Isn’t that something old men get? Yes, but not just old men. I discover that prostate cancer is extraordinarily common. Nearly 200,000 men in the United States are diagnosed with it every year, and 30,000 die from it. Still, like most guys, I know nothing about the prostate or prostate cancer. That’s about to change.

Mr. 80 Percent is a six part mini-series from The Boston Globe hosted by entertainment reporter Mark Shanahan, who shares a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny, always true story about prostate cancer, a disease that affects him and millions of other men.

Virtual event

A conversation between Mark Shanahan, host of the new Boston Globe podcast Mr. 80 Percent, and Dr. Anthony Zietman, professor of genitourinary oncology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Tune in for a behind-the-scenes at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan