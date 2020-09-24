fb-pixel
Mr. 80 Percent

Episode 2: Chasing Hutch

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

My wife, Michelle, and I met as students at Bates College. In other words, we’ve been together for an eternity. After the children arrive, as often happens in marriages, sex becomes perfunctory and much less frequent. But then, unbeknownst to me, Michelle begins devouring romance novels — books featuring hunky heroes with names like “Hutch” — and that proves to be the antidote to a lackluster sex life. Then boom! I’m facing treatment for prostate cancer, and the potential side effects on my sexual function range from bad to catastrophic.


Mr. 80 Percent is a six part mini-series from The Boston Globe hosted by entertainment reporter Mark Shanahan, who shares a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny, always true story about prostate cancer, a disease that affects him and millions of other men.

