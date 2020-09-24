fb-pixel
Mr. 80 Percent

Episode 3: Hands of God

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

Until the early 1980s, every man who had his prostate surgically removed was impotent afterward. You heard me: 100 percent of men who got a radical prostatectomy — the procedure I’m contemplating — couldn’t get an erection afterward. For generations, the treatment for prostate cancer was worse than the disease. A lot of men died on the operating table. Along came “the Michelangelo of prostate surgery,” Dr. Patrick Walsh, who pioneered a procedure that saved the sex lives of countless men. Would it save mine?


Mr. 80 Percent is a six part mini-series from The Boston Globe hosted by entertainment reporter Mark Shanahan, who shares a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny, always true story about prostate cancer, a disease that affects him and millions of other men.

