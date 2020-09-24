fb-pixel
Mr. 80 Percent

Episode 4: Our prostates, ourselves

Coming Oct. 1.

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago
Tom Farrington is the founder of the Prostate Health Education Network, a non profit working to reduce the racial disparity in prostate cancer treatment and death.
Tom Farrington is the founder of the Prostate Health Education Network, a non profit working to reduce the racial disparity in prostate cancer treatment and death.Aram Boghosian/for The Boston Globe

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

Podcast episode summaries

What is the prostate?

Behind the Prostate Cancer Foundation

Prostate cancer in Black men

Stephen Fry: A man willing to talk about it

Masculinity and prostate cancer

Men who had prostate cancer

Prostate cancer: a reading list

A who’s who of podcast guests


My story is not unique. Indeed, prostate cancer is so common that doctors like to say men either die with it or from it. Age and family history are significant risk factors, but so is race. Shockingly, Black men are 76 percent more likely to develop prostate cancer than white men, and twice as likely to die from it. One reason you don’t know this is because men don’t talk about prostate cancer. In this episode, we meet a couple of guys who’ve been treated for prostate cancer and, now, make it their mission to raise awareness about the disease.

Mr. 80 Percent is a six part mini-series from The Boston Globe hosted by entertainment reporter Mark Shanahan, who shares a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny, always true story about prostate cancer, a disease that affects him and millions of other men.

Virtual event

A conversation between Mark Shanahan, host of the new Boston Globe podcast Mr. 80 Percent, and Dr. Anthony Zietman, professor of genitourinary oncology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Tune in for a behind-the-scenes at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan