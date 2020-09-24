fb-pixel
Mr. 80 Percent

Episode 5: The manopause

Coming Oct. 8.

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago
From Mark Shanahan

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

Are you aware that testosterone is the food that fuels prostate cancer’s growth? I wasn’t either. What happens if you remove all of the testosterone from a man’s body? I find out the hard way. With a shot of a testosterone blocker in my backside, I’m temporarily castrated. Hello, manopause. My libido vanishes; I endure unbearable hot flashes; and what doctors euphemistically call “mood swings” are actually volcanic eruptions that freak out my family and alienate my friends.


Mr. 80 Percent is a six part mini-series from The Boston Globe hosted by entertainment reporter Mark Shanahan, who shares a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny, always true story about prostate cancer, a disease that affects him and millions of other men.

Virtual event

A conversation between Mark Shanahan, host of the new Boston Globe podcast Mr. 80 Percent, and Dr. Anthony Zietman, professor of genitourinary oncology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Tune in for a behind-the-scenes at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan