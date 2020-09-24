fb-pixel
Episode 6: That old feeling

Coming Oct. 15.

By Mark Shanahan Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 27 minutes ago

I knew getting prostate cancer at 48 would change me. I had no idea how much

With treatment over, I’m cancer-free. For now. Problem is, prostate cancer is insidious — it often comes back — so I’ll need to be tested a couple of times a year for the foreseeable future. In other words, the ordeal isn’t really over, and that’s maddening. I’ve learned a lot about prostate cancer — stuff I wish I’d known beforehand. There are countless men out there who are going to be diagnosed with this disease. Mr. 80 Percent is for them — and the people who love them.


Mr. 80 Percent is a six part mini-series from The Boston Globe hosted by entertainment reporter Mark Shanahan, who shares a deeply personal, sometimes harrowing, often funny, always true story about prostate cancer, a disease that affects him and millions of other men.

Virtual event

A conversation between Mark Shanahan, host of the new Boston Globe podcast Mr. 80 Percent, and Dr. Anthony Zietman, professor of genitourinary oncology at Harvard Medical School and Massachusetts General Hospital. Tune in for a behind-the-scenes at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 29.

RSVP


Mark Shanahan can be reached at mark.shanahan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MarkAShanahan