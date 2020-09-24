‘Appalling and outrageous’: Baker weighs in on Trump’s comments about 2020 election

“And unfortunately in our country, too many tragedies like this befall people of color, and far too often,” Baker said. “I think everybody appreciates the pain and the loss being felt and suffered by her family and loved ones.”

Speaking during his regular State House press conference, Baker said that what happened to Taylor was “a horrible, terrible tragedy.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Thursday extended condolences to the family of Breonna Taylor, one day after a grand jury declined to indict any Kentucky police officers who fatally shot the young Black paramedic in that state in March.

In Massachusetts, Baker said, “we’ve worked hard over the course of the past year and a half” with a number of stakeholders to develop initiatives to “enhance transparency in law enforcement" and expand training and accountability.

“I really hope that at some point this fall we have a chance to appropriately celebrate the signing of legislation that will hopefully deal with and solve some of these very important public policy and public safety issues going forward.”

Baker, a Republican, also weighed in on recent comments by President Trump suggesting he may not accept the results of the November election.

His voice rising, Baker said it’s “appalling and outrageous” for an elected official to suggest “even for a minute that if they lose an election they’re not going to leave. Period.”

Regarding coronavirus, Baker said 15 Massachusetts cities and towns on Wednesday night were in the red high-risk category for coronavirus transmission, while 13 communities moved from moderate- to lower-risk status, Governor Charlie Baker said Thursday.

Speaking during his regular State House press conference, Baker said the state’s enforcement and intervention team will continue to work with high-risk communities, and he urged residents in those areas to remain alert and responsible in an effort to “mitigate the spread.”

He said Massachusetts continues to be a “national leader” in COVID-19 testing, and that the seven-day positivity rate statewide remains at 0.8 percent.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.





