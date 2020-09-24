Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell announces run for mayor

A 38-year-old attorney, whose City Council district is largely made up of Mattapan and Dorchester but also includes parts of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, Campbell joins her council colleague Michelle Wu in the 2021 contest.

“What we need now is action and not just rhetoric,” Campbell said in an interview.

Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell announced Thursday that she is running for mayor in next year’s election, citing the need to make the city a more equitable and just place and saying it is time to address its history of racism.

The incumbent, Mayor Martin J. Walsh, has yet to announce whether he intends to seek a third term.

Campbell said that in Boston, inequities in health care, jobs, education, and access to green space exist, and the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated them.

“In this profound moment of reckoning for our country and our city, as people rise up to demand change, Boston needs leadership that not only understands, but has lived the systemic inequities facing our residents every day," said Campbell in a statement. “I’m running for mayor to be that leader, to bring our city together to confront inequities head-on, and finally make Boston a city that works for everyone.”

Currently in her third term on the council, Campbell was first elected in 2015, when she defeated 32-year incumbent Charles C. Yancey. At the start of her second term, she became the first Black woman to serve as City Council president.

As a councilor, Campbell has been a consistent voice calling out racial disparities in Boston, and a steadfast proponent of police reform, spearheading a recent push to establish a civilian review board that would have real teeth in independent probes of police misconduct.

In March, Campbell filed a request with the city demanding data the Police Department had not made available to the public since 2017 about how and where officers stop, search, and record observations of residents.

She has publicly split with Walsh on various issues in recent months amid the nationwide reckoning on race, calling the mayor’s June announcement that he would reallocate a portion of the police budget “not good enough.” In a contentious vote over the mayor’s operating budget proposal in July, Campbell was among those who said the plan did not do enough to fight economic and racial inequalities and help communities of color. Campbell voted against the budget but it passed, 8-5.

Earlier in the year, she called on school officials to make public a host of data that would expose the depth of the digital divide that exists among students in their homes and to reveal what steps the school system is taking to ensure all students have the opportunity to learn during the pandemic.

A recent GBH poll of Boston voters found that 46 percent of respondents were most likely to support a Walsh bid for reelection, 23 percent were most likely to support Wu, and 4 percent were most likely to support Campbell.

According to state records, Campbell’s campaign had $285,000 cash on hand at the end of August, compared to $5.5 million in Walsh’s campaign coffers and $346,000 in Wu’s.

About 55 percent of the city’s population are people of color, but Boston has never had a mayor who is not a white man.

Should Walsh decide to run again, both Wu and Campbell would be attempting something not done in more than 70 years: oust a sitting Boston mayor. The last time voters gave the boot to an incumbent mayor was James Michael Curley in 1949 and it came after he did federal prison time for mail fraud.

Campbell grew up in Roxbury and the South End, graduating from Boston Latin School before moving on to Princeton and UCLA Law School. She lives in Mattapan with her two sons, 3-year-old Alexander and 9-month-old Aiden, and her husband, Matthew Scheier, a project manager at an electric construction company. Before her stint on the council, she worked as a deputy legal counsel for then-Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick.

From a young age, Campbell has had a life marked by tragedy. Her mother was killed in a car crash when she was eight months old, and her father was incarcerated for the first eight years of her life, during which time she and her siblings grew up with relatives and in foster care, often in public housing and on food assistance, according to the campaign.

On Thursday, she is expected to formally launch her campaign outside a Roxbury public housing building where she lived with her grandmother and in foster care during her early childhood.

In her announcement, Campbell cited the pain and suffering caused by the death of her twin brother, Andre, as a driving force for her public service. He died in state custody at age 29 while he was awaiting trial on home invasion and other charges. Andre, she said, like other young Black men “was overdisciplined and undersupported by adults who failed to recognize his potential.” She said Boston is a “city divided by access to opportunity.”

Another sibling also significantly diverged from Campbell’s path. Earlier this year, prosecutors charged Alvin Campbell Jr., Campbell’s older brother, with raping a woman he picked up outside a Boston bar. Months later, prosecutors alleged he sexually assaulted seven other women between 2017 and 2019. He faces life in prison if convicted.

During the summer, Campbell said she was “shocked and devastated" by the new slate of charges, adding that her thoughts and prayers “go to the victims of these horrendous crimes and all victims of sexual abuse.”

“I pray for their safety and healing," she said at the time. "I trust that justice will be served.”

On Wednesday night, responding to a question about her brother’s ongoing case, Campbell said she viewed her mayoral candidacy as a way to demonstrate that she has broken “generational cycles of poverty, of trauma, of criminalization, of mediocrity.”

“This story that I share, I know is relatable to so many families in the city of Boston,” she said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.