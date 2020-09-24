Brigham and Women’s Hospital reports a cluster of 10 COVID-19 cases

The Brigham has not provided any information about the five infected patients, but said that all others on the affected units have tested negative for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, the hospital is reaching out to all patients discharged from the affected units to arrange for testing.

The hospital is arranging testing for all potentially exposed staff and sending home those who test positive.

Brigham and Women’s Hospital has identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases in two of its medical-surgical units, affecting five patients and five staff members.

The Brigham has also “performed thorough cleaning” of the affected area and stopped admissions to those units, according to a statement on the hospital website.

And it has limited visitors to “certain areas.”

The hospital identified the cluster of cases on Tuesday in units 14CD and 16A of Braunwald Tower.

“Our Infection Control and Occupational Health experts are working closely with all staff and patients involved to ensure that those who may have been exposed are identified and tested,” Dr. Mike Klompas, hospital epidemiologist, wrote in an e-mail to employees late Wednesday.

The transmission of COVID-19 within the hospital setting is believed to be uncommon. Indeed, Brigham researchers recently published a study showing no transmission of coronavirus within the hospital over a 12-week period.

In its statement, the hospital said: “The Brigham is committed to creating and maintaining a safe care environment by testing all patients admitted to the hospital, requiring staff to attest to their health daily before working, requiring all staff, patients and visitors to wear hospital-issued masks while on campus, insisting on frequent hand hygiene, frequently cleaning the environment, and enforcing appropriate physical distancing.”

The hospital did not have any information on how the cluster occurred, stating on its website that it was still under investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated.









