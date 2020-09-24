A car pulls over, and officers go above and beyond the call of duty

Two Newburyport police officers recently went above and beyond the call of duty to a help a woman in need. On Sept. 6, Officers Charles Vorderis and Michael Falite responded to the area of 76 Storey Ave. for a report of a medical emergency involving an infant in a vehicle parked on the center median.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

When they arrived at the scene, Falite and Vorderis discovered that there was no medical emergency, but the woman driving did need assistance. She was pregnant and had her four children with her, they were running low on gas, and she told police that she had pulled over in order to ask for money on the side of the road. They were traveling from Maine and heading to a relative’s home in New Jersey.

The officers used their own money to fill the woman’s gas tank and provide some food for her and her children, according to police. They also gave her information about resources for additional support before sending her on her way. Newburyport City Marshal Mark Murray gave both officers letters of commendation for their actions.

“A police officer’s job description can change dramatically from one day — or even one call — to the next,” Murray said. “In this instance, these officers encountered someone who simply needed a helping hand, and I’m proud of Officer Vorderis and Officer Falite for stepping up to provide this family with some much needed support.”

ON THE LAM

At 12:51 p.m. Sept. 16, Stow police got a call about a goat that was loose on Packard Road. According to the log entry, police contacted the owner’s son, and he was going to take care of the wayward animal.

BAD HAIR DAY

At 3 p.m. Sept. 17, police responded to a report of a disturbance at a hair salon in Peabody. According to the log entry, it was some kind of a squabble “between [a] patron and customer over a bad haircut.” Police said there was no damage or injuries to report. An officer documented the incident.

AN IMPORTANT CLUE

At 3:08 p.m. Aug. 29, Bridgewater police got a call that a car struck a building at the Portuguese Holy Ghost Society and then fled. But police said the driver left behind an important clue: an imprint of the license plate had been left on wood at the scene of the crash. Police tweeted that detectives would be following up.

NOT AS BAD AS IT SEEMED

On Aug. 24, a man told police in Wellesley that while he was viewing a rental property on Aug. 16, he saw a tenant at the property wielding what appeared to be a rifle. A police officer was able to confirm that the weapon in question was actually just a pellet gun.

