Drought conditions worsening in Mass., forecasters say

“This morning’s US Drought Monitor update indicated an expansion/worsening of drought conditions in MA," the weather service tweeted. "Little to no rain fell in the past week.”

Drought conditions are worsening in Massachusetts and Connecticut, while Rhode Island remains under a drought advisory issued by Gov. Gina Raimondo, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

Forecasters also noted that officials in Massachusetts continue to place the state under a “Level 2 - Significant Drought” designation.

The state Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs said in a recent statement that at Level 2, “conditions are becoming significantly dry and warrant detailed monitoring of drought conditions, close coordination among state and federal agencies, emphasis on water conservation, more stringent watering restrictions, and technical outreach and assistance for the affected municipalities.”

And on Thursday, the US Drought Monitor was reporting that parts of southeastern Massachusetts were one level higher, at extreme drought. The Boston area remained at the lower severe drought level Thursday, as did the Cape and much of broader eastern Mass., while parts of central and western Massachusetts were at level one, or moderate drought, the monitor reported.

Regarding Rhode Island, the weather service tweeted Thursday that this week’s US Drought Monitor continues to show most of the state “in Severe to Extreme Drought. Little to no rain fell in the past week.”

"I want to reassure Rhode Islanders that we have systems in place to respond to dry conditions, and we will continue to closely monitor the situation in the days and weeks ahead,” Raimondo said in a recent statement. “We are encouraging residents and businesses to identify their water supplier and watch for any water restrictions in their area. I also want to remind Rhode Islanders to be considerate of their water usage, because we all play a role in our state’s water conservation efforts.”

The situation’s not much better in Connecticut, according to the weather service.

“This morning’s US Drought Monitor update showed expansion and worsening of drought in CT,” the weather service tweeted Thursday. “Little to no rain fell in the past week. The CT Interagency Drought Workgroup recently expanded the Stage 2-Incipient Drought.”

Officials with the Connecticut Water Planning Council recently put out a list of precautions people should take under Incipient Drought conditions.

Those safeguards include reducing outdoor irrigation and other non-essential outdoor uses of water; postponing the planting of any new lawns or vegetation; minimizing overall water use by fixing leaky plumbing and fixtures; and following conservation requests or mandates issued by public water systems, municipalities, or state agencies, the council said.

National Centers for Environmental Information also tweeted about the abnormally dry conditions in the region Thursday.

“Drought conditions worsened in several areas of the Northeast, from Pennsylvania to Maine,” group tweeted. “A new area of extreme drought was introduced in southern Maine and New Hampshire.”

In Maine Thursday, the Drought Monitor reported that a portion of Aroostook County in the northern part of the state was under extreme drought conditions, as was the southernmost part of the state in sections of York and Cumberland counties. The rest of Maine was either under severe or moderate drought Thursday, according to the monitor.

