Eighth human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Mass.

West Nile virus activity, DPH said, has continued in 2020 to be concentrated in “an area around Boston and includes parts of Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex counties.” The state had five human cases of the virus in 2019, according to the statement.

In a statement, DPH said the eighth case was a man in his 40s who was exposed to the mosquito-borne disease in Middlesex County.

The state Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed the eighth human case of West Nile virus in Massachusetts this year.

West Nile’s normally transmitted to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito, state officials said. People over the age of 50, DPH said, are “at higher risk for severe disease" if they contract the virus.

When present, the statement said, symptoms “tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur. However, most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms.”

State officials urge the public to take precautions including applying insect repellent outdoors; avoiding outdoor activities from dusk to dawn; wearing long sleeves, long pants and socks outside; draining standing water; and installing or repairing screens.

“People have an important role to play in protecting themselves and their loved ones from illnesses caused by mosquitoes,” the statement said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describes West Nile as “the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States.”

According to the CDC, cases of West Nile “occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick.”

But some people can experience severe health outcomes.

“About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms,” the CDC says on its website. “About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.”

