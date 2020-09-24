fb-pixel

Firefighter injured in Roxbury fire that displaced 6

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 40 minutes ago
Firefighters put out a blaze that broke out in the basement of a Roxbury home early Thursday morning.
A firefighter was taken to a hospital in a fire that broke out in the basement of a Roxbury home early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Boston fire officials arrived at about 3 a.m. to a fire showing in the basement of 113 Harrishof St., a 4-story building, the department said on Twitter.

The fire left four adults and two children displaced and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to the department.

The severity of the firefighter’s injuries was not clear. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No further information was immediately available.

