Firefighter injured in Roxbury fire that displaced 6

A firefighter was taken to a hospital in a fire that broke out in the basement of a Roxbury home early Thursday morning, fire officials said.
Boston fire officials arrived at about 3 a.m. to a fire showing in the basement of 113 Harrishof St., a 4-story building, the department said on Twitter.
The fire left four adults and two children displaced and caused an estimated $50,000 in damages, according to the department.
The severity of the firefighter’s injuries was not clear. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire. No further information was immediately available.
