Firefighter injured in Roxbury fire that displaced 6

Firefighters put out a blaze that broke out in the basement of a Roxbury home early Thursday morning. Boston Fire Department/Twitter

A firefighter was taken to a hospital in a fire that broke out in the basement of a Roxbury home early Thursday morning, fire officials said.

Boston fire officials arrived at about 3 a.m. to a fire showing in the basement of 113 Harrishof St., a 4-story building, the department said on Twitter.