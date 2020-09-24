Fla. prosecutors no longer pursuing prostitution case against Robert Kraft, court documents say

Kraft had pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution and had denied engaging in criminal activity.

Palm Beach County Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office filed paperwork Thursday indicating they were not going forward with the case, following an appeals court ruling last month upholding a lower court decision tossing video evidence that allegedly captured Kraft paying women for sex acts on two consecutive visits to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla. in January 2019.

Florida authorities said in court documents Thursday that they’re no longer pursuing a misdemeanor prostitution case that had been brought against New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

A nolle prosse statement was filed by Aronberg’s office Thursday.

“NOLLE PROSSE 796.07(2F5A1) SOLICITING ANOTHER TO COMMIT PROSTITUTION,” said an entry Thursday in the online docket for Kraft’s case.

Nolle Prosse is a Latin term that means the government will no longer pursue a case.

“Although there was probable cause to make an arrest, the evidence cannot prove all legally required elements of the crime alleged and is insufficient to support a criminal prosecution,” prosecutors said in a legal filing.

Aronberg has a news briefing scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Messages seeking comment were sent to a lawyer for Kraft and a Patriots spokesman.

The prosecution’s decision now shifts attention to the videos of Kraft during his two visits to the massage parlor that historically have been made public under Florida’s expansive public records law, but were ordered sealed at the request of Kraft’s attorneys during the criminal case.

Kraft’s lawyers on Monday asked the court to go one step further and destroy the original and all copies of the videos that allegedly show Kraft engaging in sex acts during both visits this January.

"If the state were permitted to retain copies of such videos, there would be an undue and gratuitous risk that these prejudicial recordings will one day - despite having been declared illegal despite an official judicial determination that they were not obtained in good faith - be released or leaked to the media,'' Krafts lawyers wrote. “Such a scenario would inflict damage on any American who values his or her privacy and recoils from the notion that images of them undressed would exist in perpetuity on the Internet.”

A public release of the videos would “cater to the prurient interest of a small subset of the population…[and]would inflict more damage than any outcome in a misdemeanor trial ever could. And it should be prevented.”

The lawyers acknowledged that the public right to know that is part of Florida’s constitution might legally justify the release of the videos. However, they argued since Kraft’s federal constitutional rights were violated, specifically his Fourth Amendment right to privacy, the videos should not be disclosed.









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.