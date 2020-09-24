Gray heron spotted off Nantucket, enthralling bird watchers

He said the gray heron was spotted Sept. 5 and the following day. It was initially spotted on Tuckernuck Island and later moved over to Muskeget Island, two small private islands off Nantucket largely inaccessible to the public.

“Well it was from an ornithologist’s, from a birder’s point of view, very exciting,” said Wayne R. Petersen, director of the Massachusetts Important Bird Area (IBA) Program at Mass Audubon, in a phone interview on Wednesday. “It’s one of those things, when something of that magnitude shows up, it obviously creates a lot of interest.”

That gray heron spotted off Nantucket about three weeks ago still has bird watchers buzzing. That’s because there had never been a prior confirmed sighting of the bird in the lower 48 states, experts said this week.

Advertisement

“It’s tricky for the masses who would love to go out and see it,” he said.

And in the birding community, people would travel far for a glimpse of the feathered creature, said Marion E. Larson, chief of information and education at the state Division of Fisheries and Wildlife. Some birders, she said, would even “get on a plane” to see it.

Larson advised state residents to “enjoy the show” if the mysterious gray heron shows up in their yard. Take pictures, too. She said her agency views such sightings as an opportunity to generate interest in the natural world among residents.

One thing to watch out for when trying to identify the gray heron, experts said: It’s similar in appearance to the great blue heron, which is commonly seen in Massachusetts.

“You’ve likely seen great blue herons in Massachusetts before—but would you know a foreign doppelgänger if you saw one?” Larson’s agency said in a recent posting on its website. “A young Nantucket birder recently found the first gray heron ever spotted in the lower 48 states!”

Advertisement

Some people responded to the Facebook post with claimed sightings of their own.

“I really do think I have seen these while fishing the Parker River Marshes in Newbury MA,” one person wrote.

Said another, “Spotted in North Andover MA, along with a night heron, which I’ve never seen around here as well.”

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, a charity based in the United Kingdom, describes the gray heron on its website as “unmistakable.”

The site says the gray herons are “tall, with long legs, a long beak and grey, black and white feathering. They can stand with their neck stretched out, looking for food, or hunched down with their neck bent over their chest.”

The site adds that gray herons eat lots “of fish, but also small birds such as ducklings, small mammals like voles and amphibians. After harvesting, grey herons can sometimes be seen in fields, looking for rodents.”

The society lists the bird’s natural habitats as woodland, farmland, grassland, marine and intertidal, urban and suburban, and wetland.

The Wildlife Trusts, a grassroots environmental organization also based in the UK, says on its site that the bird’s scientific name is Ardea cinerea, and “these tall, prehistoric looking birds” can be spotted “standing like a statue on the edge of ponds and lakes, contemplating their next meal.”

The site says the birds “are often seen stood as still as a statue on their long thin legs in shallow waters of ponds and lakes patiently waiting for their next meal to swim by. These tall birds spend most of their time alone feeding mainly on fish but can be tempted by the occasional tasty mole! When feeling particularly lazy the heron will visit gardens with ponds for a quick and easy snack.”

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.