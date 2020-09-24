Here comes the charter school expansion in Providence

Happy Thursday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and I’m no Celtics fan, but I have no desire to see the Heat in the NBA Finals. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .



ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 24,177 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, after adding 121 new cases. The most recent test-positive rate was 1.5 percent. The state announced three more deaths, bringing the total to 1,102. There were 86 people in the hospital.

We should learn next week how many new charter schools want to open in Providence, but one existing organization is already planning for a large expansion: Achievement First.

The organization’s board of directors voted last night to move forward with an application to open two more K-8 schools that would eventually feed students into a new high school, a proposal that would dramatically increase the group’s presence in Rhode Island.

Achievement First has three existing elementary schools that feed into two middle schools in Providence and Cranston, and one high school has already been approved. Students from Providence, Cranston, Warwick, and North Providence can currently attend Achievement First schools, although the majority of kids are from Providence.

The decision to expand will immediately be met with support from charter school advocates who say Achievement First students benefit from a longer school day and school year, and the results on the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) show they significantly outscore their peers in traditional public schools.

As has been the case in the past, the application will also be met with strong opposition from teachers' unions and advocates who fear that the state’s takeover of Providence schools has always been meant to roll out the red carpet for a charter school expansion.

Here’s one interesting twist: Mayor Jorge Elorza, who chairs the board for Achievement First, issued a full-throated endorsement for latest expansion plan. When the organization moved to open a new elementary school last year, he initially opposed the idea out of fear that an exodus of students to public charter schools could cause large budget gaps for the traditional school system.

Elorza did eventually support last year’s expansion on the condition that the state limit the growth of other charter schools in Providence. This time around, he praised the organization for its ability to provide a high-quality education to students and for taking a thoughtful approach to expansion.

“Additionally, this expansion could potentially provide our families opportunities and choices wealthier families often exercise to ensure the best possible education for their child,” Elorza said.

Applications to open new charter schools or expand existing charters are due to the state by Monday at noon.

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick has a lovely piece about all the beautiful murals that have popped up in Providence – along with some of their incredible back stories.

⚓ Governor Gina Raimondo placed the blame for an increase in coronavirus cases and the test-positive rate squarely on students at Providence College and the University of Rhode Island.

⚓ A Brown University graduate is on Time’s 2020 most influential people list.

⚓ Elsewhere: Channel 12′s Ted Nesi has a thorough look at why US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse is poised to play a big role for Democrats in the confirmation process for the next US Supreme Court justice.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

Each day, Rhode Map offers a cheat sheet breaking down what’s happening in Rhode Island. Have an idea? E-mail us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ US Representatives David Cicilline and Lori Trahan of Massachusetts are holding a press conference at 9:30 a.m. to urge the US Senate to take action on another coronavirus relief package.

⚓ Author and investigative reporter Michael Isikoff is giving a virtual lecture at Brown University at 6 p.m. Registration is required, so you can sign up here.





