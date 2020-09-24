In-person visits to resume at Mass. state prisons

All visitors will have to adhere to strict COVID-19 health and safety measures put in place to protect people living and working at state prison facilities.

Starting Monday, inmates my have up to two people visit them once per week, the department said in a press release.

Inmates at state prisons may again have regular in-person visits starting next week, the Massachusetts Department of Correction announced Thursday.

All visitors will have their temperatures checked, be required to answer questions about their health.

They will also be required to use hand sanitizer before and after their visit, and wear a mask at all time. Areas in the facilities have been designated for visits and include a physical barrier separating the inmates from their visitors, the release said.

Advertisement

Visits must be scheduled by phone 24-hours in advance of the visit.

“Attorney visits remain ongoing and unaffected by this change,” the release said.

In-person visits were temporarily suspended in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. Since July, six facilities were allowed to resume visits, the release said.





















Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.