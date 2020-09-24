fb-pixel

MBTA trolley operator injured in fall at Mattapan station

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 58 minutes ago

An MBTA trolley operator was injured Thursday when she fell while getting out of a trolley at the Red Line’s Mattapan station, prompting the T to shift to shuttle buses during the morning commute, according to a spokesman for the transit agency.

Shuttle buses were first deployed around 8 a.m. and were still in use as of 9 a.m., according to the MBTA’s official Twitter account.

In a series of e-mails, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote that the T employee fell while getting out of a trolley at the Mattapan station where the trolleys are garaged. He wrote that the response by EMS crews and the need to conduct an on-scene accident investigation caused the delays.

The operator’s medical status was still being reviewed, but she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Pesaturo wrote.

The injury at the Mattapan station comes three days after veteran MBTA bus driver Bernadine Etienne was fatally injured by a T bus while walking through the bus yard in Charlestown and also after T bus driver Sanyi Harris was killed at a Quincy station in February.


