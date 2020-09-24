MBTA trolley operator injured in fall at Mattapan station

An MBTA trolley operator was injured Thursday when she fell while getting out of a trolley at the Red Line’s Mattapan station, prompting the T to shift to shuttle buses during the morning commute, according to a spokesman for the transit agency.

Shuttle buses were first deployed around 8 a.m. and were still in use as of 9 a.m., according to the MBTA’s official Twitter account.

In a series of e-mails, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote that the T employee fell while getting out of a trolley at the Mattapan station where the trolleys are garaged. He wrote that the response by EMS crews and the need to conduct an on-scene accident investigation caused the delays.