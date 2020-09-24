MBTA trolley operator injured in fall at Mattapan station

An MBTA trolley operator was injured Thursday when she fell while getting out of a trolley at the Red Line’s Mattapan station, prompting the T to shift to shuttle buses during the morning commute, according to a spokesman for the transit agency.
Shuttle buses were first deployed around 8 a.m. and were still in use as of 9 a.m., according to the MBTA’s official Twitter account.
In a series of e-mails, MBTA spokesman Joseph Pesaturo wrote that the T employee fell while getting out of a trolley at the Mattapan station where the trolleys are garaged. He wrote that the response by EMS crews and the need to conduct an on-scene accident investigation caused the delays.
Advertisement
The operator’s medical status was still being reviewed, but she did not suffer life-threatening injuries, Pesaturo wrote.
The injury at the Mattapan station comes three days after veteran MBTA bus driver Bernadine Etienne was fatally injured by a T bus while walking through the bus yard in Charlestown and also after T bus driver Sanyi Harris was killed at a Quincy station in February.
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.