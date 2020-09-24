In Revere, COVID-19 survivors use their stories to caution others

The survivors also cite their cases in urging the public to follow measures to prevent spread of the disease, including wearing masks and social distancing.

Working with Revere TV, city officials recently launched an online COVID-19 storytelling platform in which residents who have had COVID-19 share their experiences with the community in videotaped interviews.

Taking a new tack in its efforts to combat COVID-19 in the city, Revere is enlisting those who have recovered to help educate residents about the importance of protecting themselves and others from the virus.

“We’ve been trying to think outside the box in terms of how our message resonates with people,” Mayor Brian Arrigo said of city advisories about preventing spread.

“People are generally tired of hearing from me, from the governor, from people in leadership positions,” he said. "So we wanted to have folks hear from their neighbors who have lived through having COVID — they, themselves, and their family members.”

Revere remains among the Massachusetts communities designated by the state as being at the highest risk for COVID. Over a 14-day period ending Sept. 12, the city had 201 positive tests, which translates to an average daily case rate of 18.8 per 100,000 population, according to a state report. Overall, Revere has had 2,523 cases, and according to the city, 100 deaths.

“It’s alarming to see people continue to dismiss the severity of the virus and its long-term impacts,” said Arrigo, who hopes the videos will deliver the clear message that “the virus is still here, that we have to take precautions to prevent its spread.”

The videos are airing on Revere TV and the cable access station’s YouTube channel. Four residents have so far been featured. As others who have recovered from the disease volunteer to be interviewed, their stories will be added.

Among the initial four is Elayna O’Neil, the 66-year-old owner of a Revere hair salon, who spent 45 days combined in two hospitals, 20 of them on a ventilator, after contracting the virus in April. Though she has recovered, O’Neil — whose husband and daughter also had COVID — continues to suffer joint pain and is unable to taste or smell.

Speaking by phone, O’Neil said participating in the storytelling project is a way for her to help other people avoid the ordeal she experienced.

“It’s awful,” she said of the virus. “I was on the brink of death. If only one person listens to me and takes precautions — someone who didn’t realize this virus is very real and very dangerous — it’s worth it.”

“I hear people say it’s ‘against my rights for you to tell me to wear a mask,’” she said. “But if I tell you not to stick a fork in an electrical plug, is that violating your rights? It’s just trying to protect you from getting electrocuted. This is the same thing.”

Another project participant is Marvin Pena, 35, the owner of a flooring business who spent five weeks in the hospital, including 23 days in a coma, after contracting COVID-19 in March. Pena, whose wife, mother, and brother also contracted COVID-19, lost 50 pounds due to the illness, and experienced temporary memory loss.

In his taped interview, the El Salvadoran immigrant and Army veteran of Iraq said he understood how people become tired of following the precautions against spreading COVID-19. But he said he felt a responsibility to urge them to do so.

“The way I see it,” he said, “I live another day to help somebody out, to give them my story, to tell them it’s not just a cold, it’s not just you get sick for a day. It’s severe. I was lucky.”

To view the videos, go to www.youtube.com/user/reveretv.

John Laidler can be reached at laidler@globe.com.