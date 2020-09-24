The stage may be dark, but the show goes on for community theaters

Audiences look forward to sitting in a theater, wrapping themselves in the song, dance, and drama that unfolds on stage — LIVE!

Community theater has been a staple of American entertainment for a long time. Just ask anyone familiar with the Concord Players, which celebrated its 100th season last year.

Well, maybe not the playwright’s script, but certainly the way productions are presented to audiences. Live theaters are dark, empty places now, no center-stage spotlight, no sound, no stage, no audience. COVID-19, an evil production if there ever was one, has shuttered all that.

But, in true show biz fashion, the show must go on, and community theaters are stretching their resources and imaginations to sustain their audience through the tricky magic of technology. Welcome to the world of livestreaming, Zoom, and all that stuff.

The swinging moods of the virus caused the Concord Players to cancel their regular season and focus on 2021. “We didn’t want to start and stop, and start and stop again,” said president Jay Newlon. “We just called the whole thing off.”

But in a bit of improvisation, the Concord Players salvaged their annual Shakespearean production, which typically takes place on the lawn of the main library during summer. Instead, a condensed version of “As You Like It” will premiere online Wednesday, Sept. 30, at 7 p.m. on Minuteman Media Network. For more information, go to concordplayers.org.

For community theaters, renting space always has been paramount. The Concord Players, housed at 51 Walden St., is in good shape, said Newlon. “We pay one dollar a year, but we’re responsible for the maintenance and upkeep," he said. "But with no shows, we’re looking at a loss this year. We’ll be doing some fund-raising and stay in touch [with subscribers] through newsletters.”

In 2022, Concord is scheduled to produce “Little Women,” which the company puts on every 10 years and is such a draw that extra performances are added. The play is based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, who lived in Concord.

The Vokes Players in Wayland adapted to the pandemic by streaming several productions in August and September. The latest production was “Bling!” — an original work by member Pamela Schweppe — with seven cast members performing from home. The video is available on YouTube via vokesplayers.org.

The next step is getting feedback from subscribers on what they thought of the streaming and what they would like to see looking ahead, said board member Donnie Baillargeon.

Vokes had to cancel its last three in-person plays, but instead of asking for refunds, a number of subscribers told the theater to keep the money as a donation. “That was extraordinarily generous,” said Vokes president John Barrett, who has been associated with the cozy 146-seat theater for 41 years.

The summer online shows served to stay connected with subscribers. “It was a gift to them,” said Baillargeon. The next in-theater production, no one can say. “If a miracle happens, and people can get back in theaters, we’re ready to go.”

At Acme Theater in Maynard (www.acmetheater.com), executive director Dave Sheppard rents space downtown for his productions. “We’re out of business if we can’t pay the rent,” he said. “I don’t know how long we can last. It’s going to be hard.”

When the pandemic began to soar, Acme closed down a production halfway through the rehearsal schedule. The theater’s well-attended (and money-making) winter series of short original plays has been postponed. “We’ve been doing that [series] every year since we opened, in 1992,” Sheppard said.

Sheppard said subscribers have been sympathetic to Acme’s financial plight. For now, due to the pandemic, Sheppard’s anxious to see how things play out in the first half of 2021. “We’re going to discuss what we can do, maybe a telethon,” he said. Livestreaming is also a possibility.

At Waltham’s Hovey Players (hoveyplayers.com), president Kristen Dattoli said “we did an online livestreaming for the first time, and it was successful.” Eight actors did stand-alone monologues from well-known plays while on stage. After finishing, they exited the theater separately to comply with social distancing practices.

Streaming may work as a brief stopgap, “but it’s not ideal,” said Dattoli. “It takes a new set of skills. We’re just trying to think outside the box for things to do.” As for the actors, Dattoli said “nothing can replace a live audience.”

Barrett said those who work in community theater have put their setbacks in perspective. “It’s not the biggest tragedy. Everyone knows there are more important things than not putting on a play,” he said.

As for the big picture, Dattoli said, “I have complete faith that we can continue community theater. It’s gone on for a thousand years. This pandemic will not stop us. I think we’ll come back bigger and stronger.

“We’re artists; we’re creative. We’ll find a way.”

Lenny Megliola can be reached at lennymegs41@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @lennymegs.



