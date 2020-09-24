Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen BMW in Sudbury

Notification was made to another officer to be on the lookout for the vehicle when a 911 call came in, police said.

In a statement, Sudbury police said the wild incident unfolded around 5 a.m., when an officer spotted the BMW traveling at “a high rate of speed” on Boston Post Road westbound. The officer reversed direction but lost sight of the luxury sedan, officials said.

A 17-year-old boy allegedly stole a BMW from a Sudbury dealership early Thursday and crashed it into a stream before he was arrested, authorities said.

“While responding to the area of the 911 call near Maple Avenue, an officer discovered a vehicle that had crashed through a guardrail on Boston Post Road, adjacent to Station Road, ending up in a stream,” the statement said. “We now believe the vehicle itself initiated the 911 call upon crashing and was one in the same observed just prior to the 911 call.”

Police made their way down an embankment and found that the vehicle was unoccupied, the statement said. Soon after, police said, a Concord Road resident discovered a male party trying to break in to one of his vehicles.

“We were unable to locate any subjects in the area of the motor vehicle crash and a K9 search commenced with the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police,” the statement said. “A seventeen-year-old male party was located in the backyard of a Concord Road residence who was taken into custody on a plethora of charges, still being evaluated, that include larceny of a motor vehicle as well as motor vehicle charges.”

The BMW, the statement continued, “appears to have been stolen from BMW of Sudbury.”

Police didn’t name the suspect because of his age.

Via Facebook around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police informed the public the youth had been apprehended.

“Juvenile suspect in custody," Sudbury police posted. "Still have to remove vehicle from stream. Thank for all the neighbors patience!”

