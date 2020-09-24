Warm weather will continue this weekend, with no chance of rain

Average temperatures for this time in September are between 54 and 70 degrees. This weekend will be warmer than that.

Today marks the 14th day of no rain in Greater Boston, with the last measurable precipitation on the 10th. It looks likely that this will continue for another three full days, for a 17-day run. There is a chance that showers move in before midnight Sunday night, but let’s assume that doesn’t happen.

The sensible weather continues to be pretty stunning across New England now that that cool air has departed and we also got rid of the wind. What a great and warm forecast we have into the weekend. There’s no chance of rain, that’s for sure.

Average temperatures for this weekend tend to fall to the upper 60s. Therefore, even a 70-degree day is above average, but an 80-degree day is way above average. Many areas will approach that threshold today and into the weekend. Along with the sunshine and relatively light wind, it will actually be a good beach weekend for late September. The seas have subsided after a couple of very rough days for boats but bonus ones for surfers. Water temperatures are falling quickly, with 50s likely showing up in some spots to the north.

Highs on Sunday will be well into the 80s in many areas. WeatherBell

To go along with the summer-like weekend, there will actually be a bit of humidity in the air. The lack of a high sun angle and the shorter amount of daylight tend to keep it from getting overheated inside our homes, but a few of you might need the air conditioning depending on your tolerance.

Dew points will climb into the 60s Sunday for a muggy feeling in the afternoon. WeatherBell

Monday sees a further increase in humidity as a cold front approaches. This front will bring an increasing chance of showers into the middle of the week. We need many days of rain to start to even make a dent in the drought, which has reached severe levels in much of Rhode Island.

Nearly all of New England is in some sort of drought as we close out September. NOAA/USDA

If you are thinking of taking a ride to see the foliage this weekend, head north, and especially across the higher elevations of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine where the foliage will be nearing peak color. The drought weather is bringing the color on strong but it will be a little more fleeting than usual as the leaves tend to turn and fall off rather quickly.

Here in Southern New England we will continue to see an increase in color, and Columbus Day weekend will bring about plenty of viewing opportunities close to Boston, but especially north and west. Enjoy the weekend!

