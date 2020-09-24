Fenway Park will officially be an early voting site this election season

Early voting at Fenway will be available on Saturday, Oct. 17 and Sunday, Oct. 18 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Boston voters looking to cast ballots at Fenway should use the Gate A entrance at the corner of Jersey Street and Brookline Avenue. Masks and social distancing will be required, according to the statement.

The city announced in a statement that Fenway Park was approved to be one of 21 early voting sites scattered around Boston to accommodate voters who would like to cast ballots early and avoid Election Day crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bostonians looking to vote early can cast their ballots at Fenway Park this year, the city of Boston and the Red Sox announced on Thursday.

“We are thankful to the City and the Election Commission for giving us the opportunity to open our doors to our community for this important undertaking,” Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy said in the statement. “Voting is one of the best ways to support and champion the issues and policies we value and what better way for the Red Sox to help with that effort than to open up our ballpark for Boston residents to cast their early ballots.”

Other in-person early voting sites include City Hall, several Boston Public School buildings and library branches, and Boston Centers for Youth & Families facilities. Early voting in Massachusetts runs from Saturday, Oct. 17 through Friday, Oct. 30, but dates and times vary by location. A full list of early voting sites and dates is available on the city’s website.

In addition to early voting, city officials announced that more drop boxes would be available for residents to submit mail-in ballots without relying on the post office. The city faced complaints during the Sept. 1 primary election that only two drop boxes, both located at City Hall, were available to voters. Voters said they had difficulty locating the drop boxes and reported confusing signage.

Drop boxes will now be located outside more than a dozen Boston Public Library branches, in addition to City Hall. Voters can also drop off mail-in ballots at early voting sites, according to the statement.

Drop boxes have become a common way to return mail-in ballots this year amid concerns about the Trump administration’s changes at the US Postal Service, which have slowed mail delivery in several states.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.