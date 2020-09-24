Internal USPS documents link changes behind mail slowdowns to top executives

He also told the group that he wanted daily counts on such trips, which had become common practice to ensure the timely delivery of mail. Several top-tier executives — including Robert Cintron, vice president of logistics; Angela Curtis, vice president of retail and post office operations; and vice presidents from the agency’s seven geographic areas — sat in.

David Williams, the agency’s chief of logistics and processing operations, listed the elimination of late and extra mail trips by postal workers as a primary agency goal during the July 10 teleconference.

WASHINGTON — A senior executive at the US Postal Service delivered a PowerPoint presentation in July that pressed officials across the organization to make the operational changes that led to mail backups across the country, seemingly contradicting months of official statements about the origin of the plans, according to internal documents obtained by The Washington Post.

The presentation stands in contrast with agency accounts that lower-tier leaders outside USPS headquarters were mainly responsible for the controversial protocols, which tightened dispatch schedules on transport trucks and forced postal workers to leave mail behind. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told a House panel last month that he pressed his team to meet dispatch and mail-handling schedules but did not issue a blanket ban on such trips.

In a statement to the Post, Williams said the slide show was meant to be ''motivational'' and encourage greater efficiency and accountability — not set new policy.

Yet the mail handling tactics were among several operational changes — including the removal of hundreds of mail sorting machines and a crackdown on overtime — that took effect that month and were later blamed for widespread delivery slowdowns. By one estimate, nearly 350 million pieces, or 7 percent, of the country’s first-class mail were affected over a five-week span, according to an analysis of USPS and Postal Regulatory Commission data by the office of Senator Gary Peters, Democrat of Michigan.

The changes caused an uproar, drawing public and congressional scrutiny. Critics contend they were political motivated due to DeJoy’s history as a GOP fund-raiser and Trump ally — which the postal chief has denied — ahead of an election that is expected to see a surge in mail-in ballots due to the pandemic.

The president has repeatedly warned without evidence that vote by mail leads to massive fraud, and has also suggested it will hurt Republicans' chances by leading more Democrats to cast ballots.

Williams’s presentation was among the documents turned over to the office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, as part of a lawsuit involving six other jurisdictions against DeJoy and USPS. The suit, filed in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, argues the initiatives amount to an unlawful change in delivery service standards, which would require approval from the agency’s board of governors and an advisory opinion from the Postal Regulatory Commission before implementation.

Lawyers for the USPS were in court Thursday in Philadelphia to defend accusations that service cuts are slowing down the mail and threatening the integrity of the presidential election. Attorneys general from six states, including Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia have sued.

They argue that on-time delivery dropped sharply in July and has not fully rebounded as the nation battles a pandemic and prepares for an election that could hinge on mail-in ballots.

Judges in Washington state and New York have issued emergency orders this month in similar cases.

Thomson said the evidence shows a slowdown order came from headquarters this summer after DeJoy took over the service.

Lawyers for the Postal Service say headquarters never ordered a slowdown or overtime ban. However, they conceded in court that local postal managers may have misconstrued the guidance from Washington and thought the stated goal of reducing overtime was actually a mandate.

The state officials said that on-time delivery of first-class mail fell 10 percent from July to August, aggravating and even endangering customers who rely on mail delivery for food, medications, and other essentials.

They said the cuts also threaten the integrity of the upcoming election, given the expected widespread of mail-in ballots across the country.

On Monday, US District Judge Victor Marrero in Manhattan largely sided with several people across the country, including candidates for public office, who claimed that the president, the Postal Service, and the new postmaster general were endangering election mail.

And last week, US District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Wash., ordered an end to postal practices nationwide that slowed mail delivery since July, saying 14 states had made a “strong showing” that the Trump administration was using the Postal Service “as a tool in partisan politics.”

Meanwhile, DeJoy has told a judge the postal service can’t reassemble the hundreds of high speed mail-sorting machines that were taken apart this year, a project that more than a dozen states allege was intended to undermine the upcoming election.

A nationwide injunction issued last week in Yakima should be amended to acknowledge that the machines can’t be put back together, DeJoy and the USPS said in a filing in the case on Wednesday. The machines, dismantled under a DeJoy initiative, were stripped for parts to improve or repair other machines, they said.

The Sept. 17 injunction granted by Bastian, requires the USPS to reverse disruptive operational changes implemented by DeJoy, including restrictions on overtime and changes to the handling of election mail, such as absentee ballot applications. The order was sought by a group of Democratic state attorneys general who have sued the postal service.

Material from the Associated Press and Bloomberg News was used in this report.