Mass. reports 455 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 15 new deaths

State officials also reported that 18,556 more people had been tested for coronavirus, bringing the total to more than 2.14 million. The number of administered tests climbed to more than 3.64 million. The state also reported that new antibody tests had been completed for 321 people, bringing that total to 119,164.

The death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 15 to 9,150, the Department of Public Health reported Thursday . The number of confirmed cases climbed by 455, bringing the total to 126,863.

The seven-day rate of positive tests stayed steady at 0.8 percent, which is the lowest observed figure for that metric.

Meanwhile, the three-day average of hospitalized coronavirus patients grew slightly from 366 to 369 in Thursday’s daily report. The lowest that metric has been is 302.

The number of hospitals using surge capacity stayed stable at two, and the three-day average of deaths from confirmed cases increased slightly from 12 to 13; the lowest that number has been is nine.

