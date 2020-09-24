Photos: Protests erupt across US after decision not to charge police officers who shot Breonna Taylor

After prosecutors announced Wednesday afternoon they would not bring charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor in March, hundreds of people took to the streets across the country to protest the decision. The only charges filed in the case were three counts of wanton endangerment against Officer Brett Hankison, who has been fired from the department, for firing shots into a home next to Taylor’s. On Wednesday night, two Louisville police officers were shot during the demonstrations, authorities said. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody and both officers are expected to recover. These photos show scenes from protests across the country on Wednesday. Demonstrators marched on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York. EDUARDO MUNOZ/Associated Press Protesters in Chicago marched over the grand jury decision. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Associated Press Jazlyn Terry, of Oak Lawn, Ill., joined dozens of protesters for a rally in Millennium Park in Chicago. Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Associated Press Police stood guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot on Wednesday in Louisville, Ky. John Minchillo/Associated Press A woman spoke as protesters gathered at 59th St. and Fifth Avenue in New York City. COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images Protesters marched through the streets of New York City. COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images Father Pfleger poured fake blood on the intersection of 79th and Racine, spelling out Breonna, in Chicago. Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Associated Press Demonstrators marched in New York. EDUARDO MUNOZ/Associated Press Next Generation Action Network led a protest and march in support of Breonna Taylor outside Dallas Police Headquarters in Dallas. Tom Fox/Associated Press Protesters ran after hearing gunfire in Louisville. John Minchillo/Associated Press Shena Lee of Dallas displayed photos of Breonna Taylor during a protest. Tom Fox/Associated Press Police and protesters clashed in Louisville. John Minchillo/Associated Press Police and protesters converged during a demonstration in Louisville. John Minchillo/Associated Press Protesters marched across the Manhattan Bridge. EDUARDO MUNOZ/Associated Press Demonstrators gathered in Chicago. SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/NYT Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Demonstrators in Washington, D.C. Drew Angerer/Getty A fire burned in downtown Louisville. Darron Cummings/Associated Press Rianna, an attendee at the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally, held two lit candles during the demonstration in Boston. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe Monica Cannon-Grant spoke during the rally near Franklin Park in Boston. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe A woman spoke during a protest in Louisville. John Minchillo/Associated Press Protesters marched in downtown Louisville. WHITNEY CURTIS/NYT Law enforcement pushed protesters back in Louisville. Brandon Bell/Getty Protesters in Louisville. John Minchillo/Associated Press A protester raised his hands in the air during a standoff with law enforcement in Louisville. Brandon Bell/Getty Riot police arrested protesters in Louisville. JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images Protesters marched in Louisville. JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators embraced each other after hearing the grand jury decision in Louisville. Brandon Bell/Getty A woman in Louisville reacted to the news. Darron Cummings/Associated Press Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
