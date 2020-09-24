fb-pixel

Photos: Protests erupt across US after decision not to charge police officers who shot Breonna Taylor

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 5 minutes ago

After prosecutors announced Wednesday afternoon they would not bring charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor in March, hundreds of people took to the streets across the country to protest the decision.

The only charges filed in the case were three counts of wanton endangerment against Officer Brett Hankison, who has been fired from the department, for firing shots into a home next to Taylor’s.

On Wednesday night, two Louisville police officers were shot during the demonstrations, authorities said. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody and both officers are expected to recover.

These photos show scenes from protests across the country on Wednesday.

Demonstrators marched on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York.
Demonstrators marched on the Williamsburg Bridge in New York.EDUARDO MUNOZ/Associated Press
Protesters in Chicago marched over the grand jury decision.
Protesters in Chicago marched over the grand jury decision.Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Associated Press
Jazlyn Terry, of Oak Lawn, Ill., joined dozens of protesters for a rally in Millennium Park in Chicago.
Jazlyn Terry, of Oak Lawn, Ill., joined dozens of protesters for a rally in Millennium Park in Chicago.Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Associated Press
Police stood guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot on Wednesday in Louisville, Ky.
Police stood guard on the perimeter of a crime scene after a police officer was shot on Wednesday in Louisville, Ky. John Minchillo/Associated Press
A woman spoke as protesters gathered at 59th St. and Fifth Avenue in New York City.
A woman spoke as protesters gathered at 59th St. and Fifth Avenue in New York City.COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters marched through the streets of New York City.
Protesters marched through the streets of New York City. COREY SIPKIN/AFP via Getty Images
Father Pfleger poured fake blood on the intersection of 79th and Racine, spelling out Breonna, in Chicago.
Father Pfleger poured fake blood on the intersection of 79th and Racine, spelling out Breonna, in Chicago.Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times/Associated Press
Demonstrators marched in New York.
Demonstrators marched in New York.EDUARDO MUNOZ/Associated Press
Next Generation Action Network led a protest and march in support of Breonna Taylor outside Dallas Police Headquarters in Dallas.
Next Generation Action Network led a protest and march in support of Breonna Taylor outside Dallas Police Headquarters in Dallas.Tom Fox/Associated Press
Protesters ran after hearing gunfire in Louisville.
Protesters ran after hearing gunfire in Louisville.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Shena Lee of Dallas displayed photos of Breonna Taylor during a protest.
Shena Lee of Dallas displayed photos of Breonna Taylor during a protest.Tom Fox/Associated Press
Police and protesters clashed in Louisville.
Police and protesters clashed in Louisville.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Police and protesters converged during a demonstration in Louisville.
Police and protesters converged during a demonstration in Louisville.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Protesters marched across the Manhattan Bridge.
Protesters marched across the Manhattan Bridge.EDUARDO MUNOZ/Associated Press
Demonstrators gathered in Chicago.
Demonstrators gathered in Chicago.SEBASTIAN HIDALGO/NYT
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators march along Constitution Avenue in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer/Getty
Demonstrators in Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators in Washington, D.C.Drew Angerer/Getty
A fire burned in downtown Louisville.
A fire burned in downtown Louisville.Darron Cummings/Associated Press
Rianna, an attendee at the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally, held two lit candles during the demonstration in Boston.
Rianna, an attendee at the Justice for Breonna Taylor rally, held two lit candles during the demonstration in Boston.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe
Monica Cannon-Grant spoke during the rally near Franklin Park in Boston.
Monica Cannon-Grant spoke during the rally near Franklin Park in Boston.Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe/The Boston Globe
A woman spoke during a protest in Louisville.
A woman spoke during a protest in Louisville.John Minchillo/Associated Press
Protesters marched in downtown Louisville.
Protesters marched in downtown Louisville.WHITNEY CURTIS/NYT
Law enforcement pushed protesters back in Louisville.
Law enforcement pushed protesters back in Louisville.Brandon Bell/Getty
Protesters in Louisville.
Protesters in Louisville.John Minchillo/Associated Press
A protester raised his hands in the air during a standoff with law enforcement in Louisville.
A protester raised his hands in the air during a standoff with law enforcement in Louisville.Brandon Bell/Getty
Riot police arrested protesters in Louisville.
Riot police arrested protesters in Louisville.JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters marched in Louisville.
Protesters marched in Louisville.JEFF DEAN/AFP via Getty Images
Demonstrators embraced each other after hearing the grand jury decision in Louisville.
Demonstrators embraced each other after hearing the grand jury decision in Louisville.Brandon Bell/Getty
A woman in Louisville reacted to the news.
A woman in Louisville reacted to the news.Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.