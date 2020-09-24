Photos: Protests erupt across US after decision not to charge police officers who shot Breonna Taylor

After prosecutors announced Wednesday afternoon they would not bring charges against Louisville police for the killing of Breonna Taylor in March, hundreds of people took to the streets across the country to protest the decision.

The only charges filed in the case were three counts of wanton endangerment against Officer Brett Hankison, who has been fired from the department, for firing shots into a home next to Taylor’s.

On Wednesday night, two Louisville police officers were shot during the demonstrations, authorities said. Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody and both officers are expected to recover.