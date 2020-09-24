A history of forced sterilization

Re “America’s shameful history of sterilizing women” by Abdallah Fayyad (Opinion, Sept. 18): The right to reproduce is a human right and should never be taken away. Immigrant women should not have to lose their reproductive capacity simply because they are seeking a better life in America. The partner organizations that constitute the Massachusetts Immigrant Collaborative stand against any further harm to the reproductive health of immigrant women in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody, including hysterectomies and other gynecological procedures performed without consent, as has been alleged regarding the Irwin County Detention Center in Georgia.

If proved true, it wouldn’t be the first time involuntary, forced, or nonconsensual sterilization has occurred in our nation’s history, but it must be the last. This practice is intolerable. People in power are taking advantage of women in a vulnerable situation. They are vulnerable because of their race and ethnicity, and because they are incarcerated (although not convicted of any crimes) while seeking a better life for themselves. These women are crossing the border because their lives are at risk in their home countries, and while they are in the custody of the US government, the government must protect their fundamental human rights and not subject them to unwanted, involuntary, and irreversible medical procedures.