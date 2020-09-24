When it comes to election asteroids and other calamities, time might be on our side

Statistically speaking, not necessarily. Depending on the situation, the pressure for an event to happen doesn’t always build up with the passage of time. For example, if we bet repeatedly on a single number at a roulette table, the expected number of spins before we win is 38. But even after a streak of 100 losing spins, we should still expect another 38 on average before our number comes up. Thinking that losses make us due for a win is a famous error of reasoning called the gambler’s fallacy, and the same pattern may hold with disasters that we have the good fortune to avoid. Our luck may not be due to run out any more than it is due to improve.

2020 has seen more than its share of disasters — natural, man-made, and some best described as nature/human collaborations — compelling us to reasonably wonder what’s next. The recent announcement that a small asteroid is on track to narrowly miss Earth the day before Election Day in November may inspire brand new forms of anxiety. After all, an argument exists that we’re overdue for a major collision with an asteroid. The last one, the Tunguska event of 1908, unleashed the destructive power of a hydrogen bomb, and astronomers say we should expect an impact that large every 100 to 1,000 years. Could the clocks be ticking on this and other calamities?

Advertisement

The relevant statistical descriptor for our future expectations, given past experience, is the “hazard rate,” which measures how likely we consider an event to be after not encountering it for some time. Roulette has a constant hazard rate, but human mortality does not. A person whose life expectancy at birth was 76 shouldn’t continue, at every age, to expect to live another 76 years. Other events with a roughly constant hazard rate are mechanical failures such as a car battery dying, incoming 911 calls, asteroid impacts, Supreme Court justice appointments, and shark attacks.

Some events even have a decreasing hazard rate as a function of time, meaning that the longer it has been since the last event, the less likely it is. Major earthquakes, for instance, have a well-documented pattern of becoming less frequent on certain faults as the last one recedes in time. That’s why scientists in one new study looked to see whether solar activity could explain the frequency of earthquakes. So, at least for some catastrophes, we may perhaps breathe a sigh of relief this year.

Advertisement

Don’t sigh too deeply, though. Factors like climate change make the overall hazard rates for various natural disasters higher — what was once a “100-year flood” may soon occur nearly every year — even though they don’t necessarily become more likely whenever it’s been a while since the last one. Also, the unfortunate flip side of a constant or decreasing hazard rate is that the clock never resets. If we do experience such a disaster, we may be due for another soon after, a proposition that no person in 2020 could find surprising.

Aubrey Clayton is a mathematician living in Boston and the author of the forthcoming book “Bernoulli’s Fallacy.” Follow him on Twitter @aubreyclayton.



