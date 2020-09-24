Awful home slate ends with a flop as Red Sox blown out by Baltimore

“That happens,” Perez said. “Sometimes you go out there and you think you have your stuff and you don’t. Only thing you can do is go out there and compete.”

Red Sox starters were 4-1 with a 0.84 ERA in their last six starts, but Martin Perez got shellacked for six earned runs on nine hits in just four innings of work. In the third, Jose Iglesias belted a solo shot to right center off Perez, who struck out just two and walked one.

The Red Sox starting pitching returned to its true form Thursday evening. It almost seemed fitting that the final Fenway game of the season got one last dose of such putridness in a 13-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

If you look at the season in its totality, Perez put together a solid one, registering a 4.50 ERA (up from 3.88 before the game) in 62 innings. He ate up innings, and could be a valuable back-of-the-rotation guy next season if the Sox decide to pick up his $6.25 million option in 2021. Perez has said on numerous occasions he would like to remain with the club, including Thursday.

“I want to be back next season,” he said. “I feel like I’m at home here, and one thing I want to say to all the fans is thank you for all the support.”

Manager Ron Roenicke believes he would be the perfect fit moving forward.

“I love what he did,” Roenicke said. "He made all of his outings, and I like what he does on the field and I like what he does off the field. I like his leadership with the Latin players, so we really enjoyed having him here. I like watching him pitch.”

Alex Cobb allowed six hits, just the second Orioles starter to go seven innings this season. The one run came in the fifth on a Christian Arroyo double play, following Jackie Bradley Jr. and Bobby Dalbec singles and Michael Chavis being hit by a pitch.

Baltimore tacked on five runs in the final three innings, including three in the ninth against utility man Tzu-Wei Lin, who pitched for the first time in his MLB career. Bradley Jr. struck out to end it, going 1 for 4 in what could be the free-agent-to-be’s final home game at Fenway.

The Red Sox finished the season 11-20 at home, the third-worst winning percentage (.355) in franchise history ahead of only 1926 (25-51, .329) and 1932 (27-50, .338).

