BC will pump up the volume, replicate game-day feel for home opener vs. Texas State

But for Jamie DiLoreto, BC’s associate athletics director for marketing and fan engagement, and Jason Blanchette, BC’s senior associate director of marketing, the goal will be to recreate as much of a game-day feel as possible.

A stadium built to hold 44,500 fans will be empty. The buzz of a college game day will be absent. The experience will be surreal.

When the Boston College football team walks out of the tunnel and onto the field Saturday at Alumni Stadium for their home opener against Texas State, the Eagles will have to adjust to a new normal.

There will be a smoke show when the players sprint onto the field. Playing under the lights for a 6 p.m. kickoff, an LED light show has been planned. The sounds of BC’s marching band will still blare. And even though fans won’t be there, their faces will — as cardboard cutouts.

Crafting an atmosphere fit for football in the COVID-19 era requires some thinking outside the box.

Advertisement

“I think a lot of it is just being fun and creative,” DiLoreto said. “For all of us, it’s just the feeling that we need to be ready to bring the juice on Saturday as part of a team effort. But at the same time, we understand that this is going to be the first time that all of us are going to be going through this, collectively.”

BC was able to experience one side of college football in a COVID-19 world a week ago when the Eagles traveled to Durham, N.C., to open up the college football season at Duke.

After months of planning for all the imaginable what-ifs, the Eagles had to put their protocols and practices to the test, get out of the bubble they had been sealed in for nearly three months and transport an entire program nearly 700 miles south of its cocoon.

Advertisement

Hosting a team for the first time will come with its own set of challenges. Logistically, accommodating another program is a detailed process, but not necessarily different from the norm.

“Getting here [for Texas State], from an operations standpoint, it’ll be pretty seamless,” said BC athletic director Patrick Kraft. “They’ll come right in the building. We can’t have fans, which helps, right? So the focus can be solely on getting the guys in the building, get the game up and running and not just on the normal game day anxieties of getting traffic and people in the building.”

With limited interaction and exposure between the two programs beyond the game itself, Kraft was confident that the process of getting Texas State into Alumni safely would go smoothly.

“We feel pretty good about it,” he said. “I feel that part’s good. There’s protocols in place for what they’ve got to do — the same thing we’re going to do on the road. So I feel pretty good about that. I feel we’re in a good place there. They can get right in the building and we’ve got all the protocols.”

The step after ensuring safety was re-imagining what the in-game experience would be like for the players in the stadium and the fans who won’t be able to be there.

“We’re working on how we try to take the game from in here with no fans and bring it out to our fans via social media and other outlets so that they can feel a part of game day,” Kraft said. “That process will be unique.”

Advertisement

DiLoreto and Blanchette saw it as an opportunity to stretch their imaginations.

“I think we’re in a feeling now where everyone’s gotten to accept that this could be the new normal for whatever extent of time that is,” DiLoreto said. “So I think we’re all looking at it creatively, saying, ‘Hey, what can we come up with from a content standpoint that makes the student-athlete experience better?’ Obviously, that’s really important.”

In a world that’s embraced virtual interactions during quarantine, DiLoreto saw social media as a valuable tool for engaging fans. The plan is to mirror the normal in-game experiences over social media from the singing of the national anthem to the recognition of former players and heroes among us.

Fans will be able to literally chime in with handbells whenever the Eagles score a touchdown or force a turnover using the #ringthatbell, mimicking the bell that goes off in Alumni during pivotal moments during a game.

The cardboard cutouts — or The Cutout Crew, as they call it — was an idea borrowed from the pro sports playbook. Nearly 700 were sold and 500 will be on display Saturday.

“We’ve had a good time installing them because we know a lot of the fans and it’s just funny seeing all of the images,” DiLoreto said. “And just knowing they have a connection there on game day, it’s just really cool.”

Advertisement

They also searched for ways to create some sense of a home-field advantage using ambient sound in key moments.

The Atlantic Coast Conference set a 70-85 decibel cap for ambient sounds.

“When we need a big stop, we’re able to bring that decibel level up to an 85 just to create a little bit more noise as if it was an actual home game for us,” Blanchette said.

The circumstances for this home opener will be unlike any other the Eagles have experienced before. But just because the atmosphere will be different doesn’t mean it has to be any less exciting.

“We’ll still try to mimic as best we can, that normal game day, even though when they run out there, it’s going to be awkward with no fans,” DiLoreto said. "But still trying to execute some of those normal things that we still can just to give them that experience.

“We’re going to give 100 percent as best we can during these weird times because they deserve it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at jbenbow@globe.com.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.