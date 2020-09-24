Danny Ainge urges Celtics players to appreciate the chance they have to rally

Ainge is now the Celtics' president of basketball operations, and he has seen his team fall behind the Heat, three games to one, in these Eastern Conference finals. Players like Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown are playing in their third conference finals with Boston, while Jayson Tatum and Daniel Theis are in their second.

When Danny Ainge won two NBA titles over his first five seasons as a player with the Celtics, it was easy to believe that seasons just ended that way, with parades and rings and celebrations. But despite reaching the conference finals five more times and the NBA Finals three more times during his career, he did not win another championship. It’s not as easy as some players make it look.

Ainge wants them to understand how precious this chance is, even if it begins to feel somewhat normal. He said that has been his primary message to the Celtics this week, as they try to claw back and reach their first NBA Finals under coach Brad Stevens.

“Resolve,” Ainge said. “This opportunity doesn’t come along all the time. Guys at young ages probably think that it will. I’m not sure that when you’re as young as some of our players are that you can appreciate that. You just don’t know when these opportunities come along. You think they’re going to last forever.”

NBA teams are 13-244 when in a 3-1 deficit in a best-of-seven playoff series, although two of the comebacks were crafted this season by the Nuggets, and there is a sense that precedent is meaningless in the Orlando bubble.

Ainge understands the long odds but he remains confident that Boston can bounce back before it is too late. He said several times in a 15-minute phone interview Thursday that he believes the Celtics' best games are yet to come. The issue, of course, is that the margin for error has now been erased.

“I’m not panicking,” Ainge said. “I really believe in these guys and I think that they’re showing some great moments, and we just need to be able to sustain it longer.”

The Celtics held double-digit second-half leads in Games 1 and 2, never trailed in Game 3, and overcame a sloppy night to pull within one possession in the final minute of Game 4.

Those are all encouraging truths for Ainge, but the roots of his belief in this team go further back.

“From what I’ve seen of them in the Toronto series and Philadelphia series, and all year long, and even from previous years in the playoffs and just watching their maturity,” Ainge said. “I feel like our best basketball is ahead of us.”

Ainge said the coaching staff has been working “tirelessly” to cover up apparent weaknesses and holes that the Heat are exploiting. He said that Miami’s zone defense has caused issues, but he believes Boston is capable of solving them. He added that the struggles appear more glaring when open shots do not go in.

“We were much more aggressive in Game 3, and in Game 4 it wasn’t as simple as just wanting to do it,” Ainge said. “They took some good things away from us. I thought also the emphasis has been drive and kick and make an extra pass, and I thought sometimes we made too many passes.”

Ainge is hopeful that Gordon Hayward will be able to provide a jolt in this series. He thought Game 3, Hayward’s first after missing a month with a sprained ankle, offered evidence of the impact he has with his passing and floor spacing. But he does not think Hayward is fully healthy yet.

“But hopefully we win a Game 5, and maybe by Game 6 or 7 we see the best Gordon, or a much better Gordon still,” Ainge said. “That’s why I feel like we’re getting better. We’re not getting worse. Hopefully we can just win Friday night.”

Tatum, meanwhile, slogged through a scoreless first half before pouring in 28 points in the second. Fellow All-Star Kemba Walker, who has a pair of 50-point games in his career, has reached the 30-point mark just once in these playoffs. There is always a chance that either player could catch lightning in a bottle when it is needed most.

“It’s not like guys are playing really bad,” Ainge said. “But to win you need some special performances out of some of your guys. Not everybody has to do it.

"It’s not like someone needs to go score 37 points for us, but we do need to make enough shots. We do need to make teams pay for the guys they’re leaving open, and we need to take care of the ball.”





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.