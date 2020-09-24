For Duxbury High boys’ golf, the protracted pandemic pause was worth the wait

When the Dragons arrived at Duxbury Yacht Club for a 3 p.m. match against league opponent Silver Lake, they felt as though it carried even more weight than a typical season opener. Duxbury’s players and coaches were uncertain whether they’d have a season at all, and they were thrilled to mark the official start of fall competition around the state with a tight, 260-268 victory over the Lakers.

“Last block of school, I was jittering the entire time,” said Slimbaugh, Duxbury’s lone senior captain. “My teacher could tell, so she was like, ‘All right, you don’t have to do much work.’”

DUXBURY — Will Slimbaugh had been eagerly awaiting Thursday’s golf match for months, and when it was finally just a few hours away, he had trouble containing his excitement.

Tyler Brown, Silver Lake's No. 1, chips onto the ninth green during Thursday's season-opening match vs. Duxbury High at Duxbury Yacht Club. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Silver Lake senior Tyler Brown turned in the round of the day (38), and freshman Owen Hamilton (39) and sophomore Andrew Curley (42) were right behind him for the Dragons. This was the first Duxbury sporting event in 200 days, and it felt like a momentous occasion for all involved.

“All the kids out here, you can see them buzzing right now,” Slimbaugh said before the match.

For the most part, the scene resembled a typical high school golf match. There were, however, some slight modifications. For starters, golfers wore masks or gaiters and socially distanced before they were set to play.

As they traversed down the mini cement hill that stems from the clubhouse to the first hole, they did so in packs of four. Duxbury coach Jack Stoddard typically gives his pre-match briefing, in which he details the nuances of the course, to everyone at once at the putting green.

In this instance, he provided the same logistical information to five separate groups as they started the day in shifts. Stoddard, who has seen just about everything over the years, was seemingly unfazed.

“Nothing stops him,” Silver Lake coach Mary Stanghellini said of Stoddard. “No COVID’s going to stop him. Nope.”

Golfers moved from the waiting area to the putting green to the first hole —like the workflow at the Registry of Motor Vehicles, only with less boredom at every step and a greater reward at the end.

“It’s good to be back,” Stanghellini said. “It feels normal other than the face masks. It’s all good.”

With the football season put on hold until the spring, Mark Kelleher (above), a backup quarterback on Silver Lake's football team, was nudged by senior captain Tyler Brown (not pictured) to come out for the golf team. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The golfers on both sides were seasoned players for the most part, yet one newcomer illuminated an expected trend this fall. Mark Kelleher, a junior who was a backup quarterback for the Lakers last year, elected to play golf this year with football moved to the Fall II season. Kelleher said Brown nudged him in that direction, and he figured he might as well play since it’s a sport he enjoys.

For Brown, who is poised for a huge senior season and is hoping to play golf in college, Thursday was a refreshing degree of normality and a strong start.

“It feels good to be back,” Brown said. “It’s the only sport that’s not affected much.”