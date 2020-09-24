fb-pixel
Orioles at Red Sox | 7:30 p.m. (NESN)

Game 57: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

By Andrew Mahoney Globe Staff,Updated September 24, 2020, 11 minutes ago
Martin Perez will be on the hill for the final game at Fenway Park in the 2020 season.
Martin Perez will be on the hill for the final game at Fenway Park in the 2020 season.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

After winning their third in a row, the Red Sox will play their final home game tonight against Baltimore. Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox.

Lineups

ORIOLES (23-33): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alex Cobb (1-5, 4.76 ERA)

RED SOX (22-34): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (3-4, 3.88 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Pérez: Alberto 5-12, Hays 1-3, Holaday 0-3, Iglesias 1-9, Mountcastle 0-3, Mullins 0-5, Núñez 5-15, Ruiz 0-2, Severino 1-5, Urías 1-2, Valaika 3-4

Red Sox vs. Cobb: Bogaerts 6-22, Bradley Jr. 6-24, Devers 2-16, Lin 2-7, Martinez 11-22, Plawecki 1-2, Verdugo 3-5, Vázquez 11-16

Advertisement

Stat of the day: Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting .329 with a .937 OPS in 20 games this month.

Notes: Pérez is 4-5 with a 4.77 ERA in 11 career starts against the Orioles. In his last outing on Friday, he gave up three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Yankees. ... Rafael Devers has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games. During that stretch, has a .356/.408/.678 batting line. ... Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (.327 avg., 17-for-52) and scored in 12 of his 18 games this month (14 total runs). ... Cobb is 8-6 with a 3.73 ERA in 19 career starts against the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney