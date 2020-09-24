Game 57: Orioles at Red Sox lineups and notes

After winning their third in a row , the Red Sox will play their final home game tonight against Baltimore. Martín Pérez will be on the mound for the Sox.

Pitching: RHP Alex Cobb (1-5, 4.76 ERA)

RED SOX (22-34): TBA

Pitching: LHP Martín Pérez (3-4, 3.88 ERA)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Orioles vs. Pérez: Alberto 5-12, Hays 1-3, Holaday 0-3, Iglesias 1-9, Mountcastle 0-3, Mullins 0-5, Núñez 5-15, Ruiz 0-2, Severino 1-5, Urías 1-2, Valaika 3-4

Red Sox vs. Cobb: Bogaerts 6-22, Bradley Jr. 6-24, Devers 2-16, Lin 2-7, Martinez 11-22, Plawecki 1-2, Verdugo 3-5, Vázquez 11-16

Advertisement

Stat of the day: Jackie Bradley Jr. is batting .329 with a .937 OPS in 20 games this month.

Notes: Pérez is 4-5 with a 4.77 ERA in 11 career starts against the Orioles. In his last outing on Friday, he gave up three hits over six scoreless innings in a no-decision against the Yankees. ... Rafael Devers has reached base safely in 20 of his last 22 games. During that stretch, has a .356/.408/.678 batting line. ... Xander Bogaerts has hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games (.327 avg., 17-for-52) and scored in 12 of his 18 games this month (14 total runs). ... Cobb is 8-6 with a 3.73 ERA in 19 career starts against the Red Sox.

Follow Andrew Mahoney on Twitter @GlobeMahoney