Here’s how the Red Sox can avoid finishing in last place in the AL East

Heading into the final four games of the season, the Red Sox are perilously close to finishing in last place in the American League East for the fourth time in nine seasons.

They might avoid that fate, though, as a three-game winning streak has pulled them within a game of the Orioles for fourth place.

The Red Sox could pull even by completing a three-game sweep Thursday of Baltimore in their final home game of the season. After that, they have a three-game series in Atlanta with a Braves team that has already clinched a postseason berth with a first-place finish in the National League East.