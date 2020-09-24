Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman firmly plants himself in the Conn Smythe conversation

"He's pretty damn good and what he is doing now . . . his timing and uplifting us at these big moments when we need a boost, overtime-winning goals, you just go down the list, defensive plays, the timing of a lot of the things he's done has been remarkable," Cooper said after Game 3. "But I guess if you do great things all game your timing will always be good."

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper couldn’t help but chuckle Wednesday night as he started to reminisce on the postseason production of Victor Hedman, who has been a needed pillar during the Lightning’s run to the Stanley Cup Finals.

With 20 points in 22 games, the Swedish defenseman is firmly in the conversations for the Conn Smythe Trophy, which is awarded to the playoff MVP. Tampa Bay has a 2-1 series lead over Dallas, with Game 4 on Friday.

“I like to contribute offensively, but I think [Nikita Kucherov] said it last game, we are not here for personal stats,” Hedman said after Game 3. “We are here for one thing and that is winning the Stanley Cup. When I get the puck on my stick, you know, make a pass or shoot for goal, obviously happy with the way things have been going but at the end of the day it is about helping my team win . . . the end goal is still the same.”

Hedman had a goal and two assists on Wednesday. He scored what proved to be the winner when he buried a wrister from the high slot early in the second period. His assists came on goals by Steven Stamkos, who played in his first game this postseason, and Brayden Point.

Stamkos, who had not played since Feb. 25, scored 6:58 into the game to give Tampa Bay a 2-0 lead, scoring on the first shot he took. He finished with 2:47 of ice time, all in the first period, and then was confined to the bench for the second and third periods.

"You know he only had five shifts," Cooper said. "But [it was] probably as efficient of five shifts you're ever going to see in a National Hockey League playoff game."

Said Stamkos: "Just to be able to get out into a game and have an impact on a game, which a month ago may have never been possible. It was amazing to be part of a big win for us and I was just really happy to obviously contribute in a game that I didn't play too much."

Since the start of the first round of the playoffs, Hedman has played in 19 games, averaged 27:46 time on ice and has 10 goals and nine assists. Tampa Bay is also outscoring teams, 24-6, with Hedman on the ice during five-on-five play.

Former Washington Capitals defenseman Calle Johansson said Hedman, his fellow countryman, has taken his game “to another level” this postseason and has benefited being in the spotlight.

“He had a great season, but sometimes I would say sometimes he overworks things, Victor, because he expects a lot of himself and a lot of people expect a lot of things of him so he overworks it,” Johansson said in a phone interview from his native Sweden. “I think this postseason he has played very, very simple and when you play simple and you don’t force things you just end up in the right spot and the puck comes to you . . . because he is playing the game a little more simple, playing a little calmer or relaxed, I think that is why everything falls in place.”

And while Hedman, Kucherov and Point have all stepped up in the absence of Stamkos, Tampa Bay's depth has also taken center stage, which has pushed the Lightning two wins away from their second Cup in franchise history.

“When [stars step up], I think everyone else relaxes and the young guys can kind of play their game, they don’t have any pressure,” Johansson said. “Nobody is playing with pressure, so to speak.”