MetLife Stadium’s turf passes inspection

The examination was conducted by representatives from the NFL, NFLPA, MetLife Stadium, the Giants, and Jets, Field Turf, and the independent field inspector. It was conducted after the 49ers lodged complaints that the “sticky” surface caused at least four players to sustain knee injuries in a 31-13 win over the Jets on Sunday.

The NFL said the latest inspection of the field on Wednesday showed the Field Turf surface meets all applicable standards and protocols for its field surfaces.

The turf at MetLife Stadium is good to go for Sunday’s game between the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers.

Reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and fellow lineman Solomon Thomas had season-ending ACL injuries. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman are likely to be out several weeks with sprained knees.

Advertisement

San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garappolo sprained an ankle and may not play. Nick Mullens is the likely starter, coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is the home field of the Jets and Giants, who also own the roughly 80,000-seat stadium.

The Giants worked out on the field almost every day in training camp, either practicing or engaging in walkthroughs. Coach Joe Judge said none of his players complained about the surface during that time.

The installation of the new turf surface was completed on June 8.

Kittle improving

The 49ers finally got some good news on the injury front.

All-Pro tight end George Kittle practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day on Thursday in a sign that he could be ready to return after missing one game with a knee injury.

“The last two days have gone well,” Kittle said from the team’s temporary base in West Virginia. “I just feel better every single day, so that’s awesome. Just being able to go out there and play football a little bit has been great.”

Advertisement

Kittle got hurt when he was hit late in the first half of the opener by Cardinals safety Budda Baker while trying to reach for a high pass. The hit drew complaints from some 49ers fans, but Kittle said there was no intent to injure on the play and he holds no ill will toward Baker.

Limited fans

The Saints said they’ll admit about 750 family members of players, coaches, and other staff to Sunday night’s game against the Packers in the Superdome.

All of those attending the game, which will be otherwise held without fans, will sit along the sideline behind the Saints' bench in what club is labeling a “strict test” of its health and safety protocols for future games.

The team said Louisiana’s governor, John Bel Edwards, and Latoya Cantrell, the mayor of New Orleans, have approved of the plan to test protocols being developed with local, state, and national officials as well as health experts and Superdome management.

The Saints say protocols include health screenings, mobile ticketing, social distancing, and the wearing of face coverings for all attending.

The Superdome also is opening limited concession stands.

Bortles aboard

The Broncos officially added quarterback Blake Bortles to their roster and the seventh-year veteran joined them at practice.

With Drew Lock (shoulder) sidelined, Jeff Driskel will start Sunday when the Broncos (0-2) host the Buccaneers (1-1). Brett Rypien is expected to be promoted from the practice squad to serve as Driskel’s backup this weekend.

Advertisement

The Broncos also placed wide receiver Courtland Sutton (ACL), safety Mark Barron (hamstring), defensive ends Dre’Mont Jones (knee) and DeMarcus Walker (calf) on injured reserve.