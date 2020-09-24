Stanley Cup observations: The Lightning’s talent took over in Game 3, and it doesn’t look good for the Stars

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s top men came to play in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday. A 5-2 win gave the Lightning a 2-1 lead entering a back-to-back beginning Friday, and boy, it doesn’t look good for the Dallas Stars.

This was the game the Lightning’s talent took over. You knew this game was coming. This was the version of the Bolts that beat the Bruins, 8-2, and the Islanders, 7-1.

They chased netminder Anton Khudobin (24 saves on 29 shots) after 40 minutes, leaving Boston University product Jake Oettinger to see his second relief appearance of the postseason.

They pushed Khudobin off the stage after a dominant second period, in which Tampa controlled shot attempts (23-4), shots (17-2) and scoring chances (10-1) at 5 on 5 by a canyon-wide margin.

Dallas defenseman John Klingberg declared that his team was “going to even the series on Friday.” We’ll see.

Takeaways from a one-sided affair:

▪ Stamkos hadn’t played since Feb. 25, a span of 211 days. With long hair and a heavy beard, he looked playoff-ready. He certainly was … for a hot minute.

On his third shift and first shot in nearly seven months, the Lightning captain gave his team a gigantic lift.

Streaking down the right wing after taking a pass from Hedman, he slipped past Esa Lindell’s hip check attempt. Seeing Khudobin a little bit off his angle, Stamkos zipped a perfect wrister – top-corner, far side – and the Bolts' bench exploded. Tampa 2, Dallas 0, on consecutive shots, in a span of 1:25.

Stamkos opened the night skating on the fourth line with Pat Maroon and Cedric Paquette, and was not on the power play. That was surprising, given his credentials, but coach Jon Cooper wanted to work him in slowly.

Steven Stamkos has played 12 seasons in the NHL, all with the Lightning. Bruce Bennett/Getty

His hand was forced. Despite looking spry early, Stamkos played 2:47 in the first period, taking just two turns after the goal, and was seen talking with trainers throughout the period. He was not on the bench to start the second, returned with his teammates after seven-plus minutes, and took zero shifts the rest of the game.

He was moral support, like Zdeno Chara in last year’s Final, and conferenced with officials on at least one occasion. Stamkos said afterward it was too early to tell if he would play again.

▪ Khudobin, who has allowed eight goals on his last 60 shots (.867 save percentage) over five periods, gave up five goals on the blocker side. Stamkos' was the only one that was not a short-side shot.

Maybe that’s a pattern (and the bet here: it isn’t). Maybe Khudobin wasn’t his sharpest (he wasn’t). But it says here Khudobin didn’t have much of a chance to stop any of the red-lighters. He saw a breakaway (Kucherov), a 2-on-1 (Stamkos), a 3-on-1 (Point), a power-play shot from the slot (Hedman) and a rebound in the crease after a long possession (Palat).

With a back-to-back coming in Games 4 and 5 (Friday, Saturday), Khudobin looks headed for a rest. If Ben Bishop is available, he could start Game 4, although he has not played since Aug. 31. If not, could Oettinger (three saves in relief) handle that kind of heat?

▪ Similar to his counterpart, Andrei Vasilevskiy was out of position on Dallas' first goal. At the end of a brief Tampa power play, Stars winger Roope Hintz outworked both Kucherov and Point in the corner. From the top of the near circle, Jason Dickinson took a short pass and hammered a one-timer short side. Vasilevskiy was in the middle of his net and seemed surprised the puck flew past him.





▪ The opening goal, a Kucherov breakaway 5:33 in, surprisingly came off the stick of Miro Heiskanen. The young Dallas superstar, spinning away from a forechecking Palat, slipped a soft backhander to the middle of the ice. Kucherov charged onto it and made quick work of Khudobin on the break, snapping a wrister blocker side. You don’t see Heiskanen make many mistakes, particularly egregious ones.

▪ Heiskanen scored a garbage-time goal later, but might have lost his footing in the Conn Smythe race. The leading scorer in the playoffs is Kucherov (7-23–30), whose assist total is the highest in a postseason since Brian Leetch in 1994. Stamkos called him “the best player in the world.”

Linemate Brayden Point (11-17–28) is second in the scoring race. Hedman (1-2–3 in Game 3) has been brilliant, too.

▪ In the opening minutes, Hedman brilliantly avoided a slash when he stopped Denis Gurianov on a breakaway. Dallas, which had lots of pressure early, was howling for a call. But Hedman got stick on stick, using his 6-foot-6 reach to thwart the chance.

Hedman, who set up Stamkos' goal, soon got on the board himself.

Victor Hedman (right) scored in the second period. Bruce Bennett/Getty

Dallas was carrying the play in the first period, outshooting Tampa, 13-4, after Stamkos' goal. But Blake Coleman drew a penalty on Alex Radulov by holding his opponent’s stick as he fell. It should have been embellishment, if called at all.

The power play flickering out to start the second period, Hedman swept a wrister back against the grain, beating Khudobin blocker side after Tampa’s forecheck (credit: Palat) regained possession after a Dallas faceoff win.

It was Hedman’s 10th goal of the playoffs. Among defensemen, only Leetch (11 with the 1994 Rangers) and Paul Coffey (12 with the 1985 Oilers) have scored more in a postseason. Prior to scoring, Hedman was tied with Bruins Brad Park (1978) and Bobby Orr (1970).









▪ Tyler Seguin’s struggles continue. Late in the first with the Stars down by a goal, the ex-Bruin was looking at 24 square feet of empty net after Lindell threw a pass/shot on goal. Seguin whiffed on the rebound. He has one assist in his last 12 games.

Bigger picture: Seguin is 2-6–8 in 22 playoff games this year, and 13-27–40 in 84 career playoff games.

▪ Perhaps more concerning for Big D: Radulov departed midway through the third period, after missing a big hit and tumbling back-first into the end boards. He missed the final 9:55.

▪ Hits were 59-54, Dallas. The teams have combined for 100-plus hits in each game. Thursday is a day off, and it will be needed.

▪ A fun fact from the NHL PR staff: Stamkos became the second player – and first in 80 years – to score while playing his first game of the playoffs in the Stanley Cup Final. The other was Toronto’s Billy Taylor Sr. in 1940.

















