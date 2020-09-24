Turner Sports extends its MLB rights deal seven years at a huge increase

Time Warner Media, which owns Turner, will pay approximately $535 million per year to MLB for the rights. Turner’s current eight-year deal with MLB, which expires after 2021, pays $325 million per year.

Major League Baseball and Turner Sports finalized a seven-year media rights deal Thursday that extends their current partnership for a much higher price.

Once again, any notion that baseball is a dying sport has been rendered ridiculous by a corporation paying billions of dollars for its broadcast rights.

The deal includes exclusive rights to the most postseason games of any network, a new season-long Tuesday night game broadcast (featuring Ernie Johnson, Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins, and newcomer Curtis Granderson in a revamped studio show), and broad digital rights for Bleacher Report and other platforms.

Turner announced the deal Thursday morning.

“Economics are always important,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred told Sports Business Journal. “Another factor that weighed on our decision-making was that Turner came to the negotiating table with a lot of new ideas about exactly how we were going to make our combined efforts better.”

Turner has had a partnership with MLB since 1973 (primarily broadcasting Atlanta Braves games nationwide in the early years on TBS). Some key provisions of the deal:

▪ TBS exclusively will carry one League Championship Series per year, alternating between the American and National League.

▪ TBS will have exclusive rights to televise two of the four Division Series, also alternating between AL and NL each year and featuring the same league as the network’s LCS coverage.

▪ TBS will carry one wild-card game, which will be consistent with the network’s Division Series and LCS coverage (AL or NL each year).

▪ The new Tuesday night package will feature a national game each week, doubling the amount of live regular-season game telecasts currently airing on the network

Fox Sports extended its rights deal with MLB in November 2018, covering the 2022-28 seasons on a deal reported by Sports Business Journal to be worth $5.1 billion, an average of $728.6 million per year. Fox Sports currently pays $525 million through 2021. Fox Sports is the home of the World Series and All-Star Game, and owns the rights to one League Championship Series and two Division Series each postseason.

ESPN, which currently airs one wild-card game, is in talks to expand its deal. The network and MLB agreed to the current deal in August 2012 for eight years and $5.6 billion.

Chad Finn