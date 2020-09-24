Turner’s new $470M deal with MLB includes additional postseason games, broader digital footprint

This is the second of the three rights deals that MLB has extended. It reached an extension with Fox two years ago that also runs through 2028, for a reported $5.1 billion. Manfred said negotiations with ESPN are ongoing about renewing that network’s deal beyond the 2021 season.

The seven-year agreement will take effect in 2022 and includes a Tuesday night game as well as additional postseason games. It also includes expanded digital rights for Bleacher Report and other WarnerMedia platforms.

Turner Sports will continue broadcasting Major League Baseball after agreeing to an extension of rights through the 2028 season.

The Fox and Turner deals are similar in that each includes an increase over 40 percent when they begin in 2022, according to the Associated Press. Turner will pay an average of $470 million per season, for a total value in excess of $2.8 billion. Turner pays $325 million annually in its current deal, which expires after the 2021 season.

The increase suggests that the value of live sports continues to grow for networks, even as the media landscape fragments and as sports return amid the pandemic to mixed ratings.

“The commitment to baseball from Turner is as strong today as it has ever been,” WarnerMedia Sports and News Chairman Jeff Zucker said. “Our strategy is to present premium live sports and obviously extending our deal was an important pillar.”

While the increased playoff games carry their own value, Zucker did say the deal would not have been reached if there wasn’t an expansion of the digital rights. The increased use of MLB footage and highlights for Bleacher Report could attract a younger audience, which baseball has struggled to build.

“The digital rights only used to be a language issue in the contracts but now they are substantive, economic rights,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “It was with Fox, it is with ESPN, and it was significant in this deal. It is a recognition of the way the world now consumes entertainment.”

Turner Sports has aired baseball since 1973, when Atlanta Braves games were televised on WTCG in Atlanta, before it became known as SuperStation TBS. Turner began a national package of regular season and postseason games in 2007.

The new deal includes exclusive rights to one wild-card game, two of the four Division Series, and one of the League Championship Series. The coverage will alternate between leagues each year and gives Turner the most postseason games on a network. It also includes a season-long Game of the Week on Tuesday nights. Turner currently has a Sunday afternoon game over the last half of the season.

Manfred believes moving to Tuesdays gives Turner more opportunities to expand its baseball reach.

“We think summer Sunday afternoons aren’t a great place to have them. Fans have a lot of other things to do and there are two national windows the same day,” Manfred said.

Zucker also likes the Tuesday night window because there generally will be a full slate of games to choose from.

Turner also is retooling its studio show beginning with this year’s AL Division Series. Ernie Johnson will anchor the show and will be joined by Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez, Jimmy Rollins, and newcomer Curtis Granderson, who will also contribute to Bleacher Report.

Mets shelve Michael Conforto, commit to reunion with Sandy Alderson

The New York Mets placed Michael Conforto on the injured list with a hamstring injury, ending the outfielder’s regular season. Conforto was first hurt Sunday, sat out two games and then returned in Wednesday’s loss to Tampa Bay.

Manager Luis Rojas said Conforto aggravated the injury running to first base in the eighth inning, and that continuing to play “he’d probably aggravate it even more.”

Conforto was hitting a career-high .322 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs for the Mets. He also was sixth in the National League in on-base percentage (.412), tied for eighth in runs (40) and ninth in batting average.

Also Thursday, Steven Cohen, the presumptive new owner of the Mets, announced he intends to bring Sandy Alderson back as president of the team’s baseball and business operations. Alderson was the general manager of the club from 2010 until 2018, helping them to the National League pennant in 2015. He stepped down in the summer of 2018 because of a recurrence of cancer, but a year later he announced that he was cancer free after joining the Oakland Athletics as a senior adviser.

He would not take over his new post in Queens until after the sale to Cohen is finalized, a process that may take several weeks. Cohen reached an agreement last week to buy 95 percent of the club from owners Fred Wilpon, Saul Katz, and Jeff Wilpon for roughly $2.42 billion, pending the approval of 22 of the other 29 owners in Major League Baseball.

Cohen will be the club’s chair and chief executive, and Alderson will report directly to him.

Alex Gordon, 36, will retire with Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon, whose rollercoaster career took him from near bust to All-Star and Gold Glove winner, will retire after the season.

He said during a Zoom news conference Thursday that the pandemic reinforced his feelings that he wants to spend more time with his family and “catch up on things I’ve missed my whole life.”

Gordon was the second overall pick in the 2005 first-year player draft after a standout career at Nebraska, where he won the Golden Spikes Award as the best amateur in baseball. He made his big league debut two years later and, after a few years shuttling back and forth to the minors, moved from third base to the outfield and finally found success.

He wound up playing his entire 14-year career in Kansas City, joining George Brett and Frank White as position players with that much longevity with the franchise. He heads into a weekend four-game series against Detroit with the third-most walks (682), fourth-most homers (190), fifth-most doubles (357), and sixth-most games played (1,749) in club history.

A three-time All-Star, he is the only outfielder to earn seven Gold Gloves in a nine-year span, a number that trails only White’s eight for the most in franchise history.

Cubs can’t close NL Central title

Chad Kuhl pitched seven sharp innings, and Colin Moran and Bryan Reynolds each homered in three-hit games, as Pittsburgh beat the visiting Cubs, 7-0. Kuhl (2-3) retired the first nine batters and had a no-hitter for the MLB-worst Pirates (18-39) until Anthony Rizzo doubled to the wall in right-center with one out in the sixth inning. Chicago, which clinched a postseason berth Tuesday, have lost five of six, and scored two or fewer runs in each loss. Their magic number for clinching the NL Central remained two with three days left in the regular season . . . Items from the personal collection of Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully sold at auction for over $2 million, including World Series rings from the Dodgers' championships in 1955 and 1988 going for $188,000 each. A Brooklyn Dodgers ring presented to Scully in the 1950s sold for $184,475. The Scullys plan to use some of the auction proceeds to help their five children, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with expenses that include parochial school tuition. The rest of the proceeds will be donated to UCLA for neuromuscular research.