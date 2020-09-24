Trudeau promises bold plan to reset Canada, and his political career

His plan, presented in the so-called throne speech to Parliament, included sweeping promises of new social programs to help working women and families; beefed-up financial support programs for businesses and workers hit by the economic downturn; and measures to combat climate change while leading the country to recovery.

That was the vision that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau outlined Wednesday when he revealed his much-anticipated legislative plan to a country grappling with rising coronavirus cases, fears of a second wave of the pandemic, and continuing economic woes because of shutdowns to fight the virus.

“This is not the time for austerity,” the speech declared.

“It’s up to us to build the world of tomorrow,” Trudeau said later Wednesday evening in an unusual televised address to the nation, adding that the “government will have your back, whatever it takes, to get you through this crisis.”

He said that Canada was already in the midst of a second wave of infections and warned that “we’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring” unless Canadians wear masks, avoid parties and other large gatherings and download tracing apps.

Trudeau’s proposals, though, were short on details. Much of the package was a reworking of earlier promises from his Liberal Party, but with measures tailored to fight the coronavirus and the economic woes it has brought the country. The plan was immediately criticized by his main political rivals in the Conservative Party, who said it lacked fiscal restraint.

“They’re still talking that budgets balance themselves,” Candice Bergen, the deputy Conservative leader, told reporters. “It is another speech that is full of Liberal buzzwords and grand gestures.”

Jagmeet Singh, the leader of the left-of-center New Democratic Party, also a rival to Trudeau, called the speech “empty words.”

Kathy Brock, a professor in the policy studies department at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, said the speech was so stuffed with promises, it may be difficult for the government to deliver.

“It was a speech of promises as opposed to a speech that leads to action,” she said. “It looks to me like it’s preparing the way for an election.”

Among the most expansive of Trudeau’s proposals were measures to work toward a national child care program, a plan to cover the cost of drugs through the health care system and new standards for long-term care homes, which have disproportionately been the source of Canada’s more than 9,000 deaths related to the virus.

The prime minister also proposed an economic recovery plan tied to dealing with climate change and other environmental issues as well as adding 1 million new jobs.

Since the coronavirus arrived in Canada earlier this year, the government has been grappling with high unemployment, a soaring budget shortfall and an uncertain future for many of Canada’s businesses particularly in the economically important oil and gas sector.

As coronavirus cases have increased in recent weeks, some provinces have revived restrictions, leading to worries about even more economic woes.

Last month, Trudeau suspended Parliament, saying his government was working on an ambitious legislative agenda to address these problems. “This is our moment to change the future for the better,” he said at the time.

It is also an opportunity for Trudeau to reset his political fortunes. Over the past few months, he has had to contend with his government’s decision to award WE Charity — which had paid Trudeau’s mother and brother to speak at events — a multimillion-dollar contract to administer a summer program for students.

The contract was ultimately abandoned and the charity recently announced it was shutting down operations in Canada.

But the episode followed last year’s bruising of Trudeau’s image in the run-up to his reelection, including the SNC-Lavalin controversy over efforts by his government to downgrade criminal charges against a major engineering company, and revelations about the prime minister’s wearing of blackface and brownface in the past.

Still, polls show Trudeau’s Liberal party suffered only short-term damage from the WE Charity episode. The question now is how his legislative plan will be received.

Chief among Trudeau's proposals was a revision of the unemployment insurance system to make qualifying easier and to include self-employed and contract workers. But his plan would not extend an emergency program that paid unemployed workers 2,000 Canadian dollars, about $1,500, every four weeks, an amount that in some cases was higher than what some recipients once earned.

Chief among Trudeau’s proposals was a revision of the unemployment insurance system to make qualifying easier and to include self-employed and contract workers. But his plan would not extend an emergency program that paid unemployed workers 2,000 Canadian dollars, about $1,500, every four weeks, an amount that in some cases was higher than what some recipients once earned.

Without offering details, Trudeau also promised to improve a wage subsidy program put in place earlier this year by extending it to next summer, and adding other supports for businesses.

To help women get back to work, Trudeau proposed that the government make a major long-term investment to create a Canada-wide early learning and child care system so that “no parent, especially no mother, will have to put their careers on hold.”

To make many of these proposals reality, though, Trudeau will need the approval of provincial governments, which have a history of bristling at federal intervention in social programs.

The speech hinted at the possible difficulties with provinces in a section that pledged to work toward including the cost of drugs in public health care, noting that it will work “with provinces and territories willing to move forward without delay” rather than immediately attempting a national program.

While the speech outlined several green recovery measures, that idea holds little appeal among the Conservative opposition.

And Singh, the New Democratic Party leader, criticized replacing emergency benefit payments with a revised unemployment insurance plan. He suggested that if Trudeau withdrew that measure and fulfilled a promise to introduce mandatory paid sick leave, his party would support the plan.

Since Trudeau’s Liberals are a minority in Parliament, his plan must attract enough votes or the country will head into an election campaign even though the next federal vote is supposed to be in three years. No government in Canada’s history has ever been defeated on its throne speech.

The details of how Trudeau will pay for any new initiatives will not come until he releases a budget update this fall. But there is already widespread debate over how much more the government can afford after pandemic spending has pushed its deficit to levels not seen since World War II.

Most economists agree that the government needs to keep spending on support programs because of the pandemic. But some economists argue that Trudeau doesn’t have unlimited license.

“Households and businesses do still need ongoing support,” said Douglas Porter, the chief economist of the Bank of Montreal. “But I’m not convinced that this is the time for moving way beyond that and bringing in all kinds of new, big, bold policy initiatives that reshape the landscape when we’re not sure where we’re going to be in six months.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.