Federal judge rules that Mass. ban on evictions can stand, for now

A federal judge in Boston Friday ruled that the state’s ban on evictions can stay in place for now, but not indefinitely.

U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf turned down a request from two Massachusetts landlords to halt the eviction moratorium immediately, saying they were unlikely to prevail on most of the counts in a lawsuit challenging its legality. But, he said, the ban — passed by the Legislature in the depths of the state’s COVID-19 outbreak in April — should be seen as an emergency measure whose time will inevitably expire.

“The length of time for which the moratorium is in effect will be relevant to whether it continues to be constitutional,” Wolf wrote in a 102-page opinion he previewed from the bench earlier this month.